How to Watch Giants vs. Rams: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The New York Giants visit the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026 at 8:15 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. New York is 1-0 after a 28-20 win over Dallas, while Los Angeles is 0-1 following a 27-7 loss to San Francisco in Melbourne.

New York’s opener was sharp. Jaxson Dart completed 23 of 29 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns without an interception, added 11 carries for 54 yards, and Isaiah Likely caught all eight of his targets for 78 yards and two scores.

Los Angeles never got going in Australia. Matthew Stafford finished 15 of 25 for 155 yards with no touchdowns and one interception, while Puka Nacua still led the Rams with five catches for 74 yards.

The Rams are 7-point favorites over the Giants, with a total of 48.5 and a moneyline of -356 for the Rams and +283 for the Giants. Keep reading for everything you need to tune in.

How to Watch Giants vs. Rams

When: Monday, September 21, 2026, 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

TV: ABC, ESPN

Streaming: ESPN Unlimited - Get the FOX One / ESPN Bundle

Players to Watch

New York converted 9 of 10 third downs and finished with 394 total yards in the win over Dallas, with Jaxson Dart’s dual-threat game at the center of it.

Los Angeles scored only seven points in Melbourne. Sustaining that Giants efficiency against a Rams defense trying to reset at home is what matters Monday night.

Los Angeles scored only seven points in Melbourne, and that empty night is still hanging over Matthew Stafford heading into Monday.

New York just held Dallas to 20 points and picked off Dak Prescott once. Getting the Rams into the end zone against that defense is the job at SoFi.

Isaiah Likely caught all eight of his targets for 78 yards and two touchdowns in his Giants debut, finishing as New York's top receiver in the win over Dallas.

The Rams allowed 27 points in Melbourne. Likely's red-zone production is one of the first matchup pieces New York can lean on again.

Giants vs. Rams Odds

Check out the full NFL schedule on FOX Sports.