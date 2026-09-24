How to Watch Eagles vs. Bears: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Philadelphia Eagles visit the Chicago Bears on Monday, September 28, 2026 at 8:15 p.m. ET from Soldier Field, Chicago, IL. Philadelphia is 2-0 after a 24-20 win over Tennessee and Chicago is 1-1 after a 9-3 loss to Minnesota amid quarterback uncertainty in Chicago.

Chicago leads the NFL at 212.5 rushing yards per game. Philadelphia allows 254 yards on 61 carries and averages 112.5 rushing yards per game.

Chicago has 5 sacks and has allowed 504 passing yards through two games. Philadelphia has 3 sacks with 0 interceptions and averages 24 points per game while Chicago averages 31 points per game.

The Eagles are 4.5-point favorites over the Bears.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Eagles vs. Bears

When: Monday, September 28, 2026 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

TV: ABC, ESPN

Stream: ESPN Unlimited - Get the FOX One / ESPN Bundle

Players To Watch

Philadelphia's offense has tilted toward the pass through two weeks, and Hurts is the one making it work. He has thrown for 467 yards and 5 touchdowns across the Eagles' two wins, completing 26 of 37 passes for 264 yards and 2 scores in last week's 24-20 win over Tennessee.

Chicago's defense has already recorded 5 sacks in two games, and Hurts has been taken down 6 times himself. Staying clean against that pressure will go a long way toward keeping Philadelphia's 2-0 start intact.

Nobody in Chicago's offense has done more with two games than Swift. He has carried 34 times for 169 yards and 3 touchdowns, powering a Bears rushing attack that leads the NFL at 212.5 yards per game.

Philadelphia's run defense has been generous so far, allowing 254 yards on 61 carries, and that gives Swift a clear runway to keep piling up chunk gains on Monday night.

Early volume in Philadelphia's passing game has gone through one receiver more than any other. Smith leads the Eagles with 13 catches for 170 yards and a touchdown, well ahead of every other target in the offense.

Chicago's secondary has allowed 504 passing yards over its first two games, an average of 252 per contest, and that leaky mark makes Smith a central figure in how much Hurts can push the ball down the field. If the Bears can't tighten that up, Smith should keep piling up targets.

Eagles vs. Bears Odds

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