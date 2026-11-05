National Football League
How to Watch Cardinals vs. Seahawks
National Football League

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Seahawks: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Nov. 8, 2026 1:29 p.m. ET

The NFC West matchup brings the Arizona Cardinals to Seattle to face the Seattle Seahawks in the 2026 NFL regular season on Sunday, November 8, 2026 at 4:25 p.m. ET at Lumen Field in Seattle, WA.

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Seattle enters this game at 4-4 and sits second in the NFC West. The Seahawks have scored 23.1 points per game, a top half mark in the NFL, and their defense has allowed 19.9 points per game, a top 10 mark. That balance has kept Seattle in the middle of the division race heading into Week 9.

Arizona comes in at 3-5 and sits fourth in the NFC West. The Cardinals have averaged 21.9 points per game, and their 19 field goals made are tied for No. 1 in the NFL. Arizona has also allowed 29.8 points per game, a bottom 10 mark, which puts extra pressure on its offense in this matchup.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Players To Watch

Seattle allows 156.0 passing yards per game, second fewest in the NFL, which makes this a tough assignment for Jacoby Brissett. He has 1,719 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and Arizona averages 223.8 passing yards per game.

Seattle has eight interceptions, so Brissett's seven are the problem. Watch his throws into coverage. The Cardinals need that 223.8 average to hold up, and one early turnover would put them behind against a defense that rarely gives up yards through the air.

Michael Wilson has 45 catches for 486 yards and two touchdowns, and Seattle's defense has 18 sacks, so Arizona has to get the ball out quickly. Wilson is the kind of target who can take a short throw and turn it into yards.

He averages 10.8 yards per catch, so his value comes from volume and timing rather than deep shots. Watch his receptions on third down. Seattle allows 19.9 points per game, so every Arizona drive has to end in points, and Wilson's third-down catches are how drives stay alive.

With Sam Darnold out with a quadriceps injury, Drew Lock makes his second start of the season, and his first came at Arizona. He completed 19 of 26 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns in that 31-7 win on Sept. 20.

Arizona allows 29.8 points per game, the most in the NFL. Lock has four touchdown passes and no interceptions on 48 attempts this season, and his longest completion went for 82 yards. Count his deep attempts in the first half.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has 64 catches for 985 yards and nine touchdowns, and Arizona allows 220.5 passing yards per game. He averages 15.4 yards per catch, the highest average on this list of receivers.

Nine touchdowns is already a high total, so watch his scoring. Arizona's defense has not slowed receivers who work at his depth, and Seattle will look for him early. A fast start from him lets the Seahawks control the game through the air and makes the Cardinals chase.

Cardinals vs. Seahawks Odds

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