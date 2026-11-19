The Cincinnati Bengals visit the Washington Commanders in Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season on Monday, Nov. 23, 2026, at 8:15 p.m. ET from Northwest Stadium in Landover.

The Bengals are 7-2 and lead the AFC North by a game over the Steelers. The Commanders are 3-5-1 and third in the NFC East.

Cincinnati has won five straight. The Bengals gained 484 yards in a 38-18 win over Pittsburgh in Week 10. Washington beat the Giants 24-21 on Nov. 12, so the Commanders have had 11 days to prepare. The teams played to a 27-27 tie on Oct. 11.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Commanders

When: Monday, November 23, 2026 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: Northwest Stadium, Landover, MD

TV: ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Stream: ESPN Unlimited - Get the FOX One / ESPN Bundle

Players To Watch

Cincinnati's passing game runs through Joe Burrow, who has 2,795 passing yards and a league-high 27 touchdown passes this season. He threw for 409 yards and four touchdowns without an interception in the 38-18 win over the Steelers on Nov. 15.

Burrow faces a Commanders team with a plus-7 turnover margin, among the NFL's top five. His only interceptions in his last five games came in the 462-yard game against the Titans on Nov. 1, when he threw three. Protecting the football against Washington keeps Cincinnati's offense on the field.

Ja'Marr Chase has team highs of 878 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, and he caught 11 of 14 targets for 231 yards in the 38-18 win over the Steelers on Nov. 15. He has had at least 141 receiving yards in three of his last five games.

Chase faces a Commanders defense that allows 24.8 points per game. He scored in four of his last five games, so Cincinnati counts on him for the touchdowns that turn long drives into points.

Washington's offense runs through Jayden Daniels, who has team highs of 1,499 passing yards and 280 rushing yards this season. He threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns in the 24-21 win at the Giants on Nov. 12.

Daniels faces a Bengals defense that allows 216.2 passing yards per game. He has thrown two interceptions all season, both against the Giants on Nov. 12. A clean game from him keeps the Commanders' offense on the field against Cincinnati's scoring.

Stefon Diggs has team highs of 386 receiving yards and six touchdowns, and he caught six of 10 targets for 83 yards and a touchdown at the Giants on Nov. 12. His longest catch of the last five games was 42 yards against the Rams on Nov. 8.

Diggs faces a Bengals defense that allows 21.4 points per game. He has scored in three of his last five games, and Washington counts on him to turn Daniels's passing into touchdowns.

Bengals vs. Commanders Odds