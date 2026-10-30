How to Watch Bears vs. Seahawks: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Chicago Bears visit the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, at 8:15 p.m. ET from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Two top 10 scoring defenses meet Monday night at Lumen Field. Seattle is 4-3 and second in the NFC West, and it allows 17.9 points per game. Chicago is 5-2 and tied for second in the NFC North, and it allows 20.4.

The Seahawks are 3-1 at home and come in off a 20-3 win over Kansas City in Week 7. The Bears are 2-1 on the road after a 30-24 win over New England on Thursday, Oct. 22, and they scored 59 points at Carolina in Week 1.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Bears vs. Seahawks

When: Monday, November 2, 2026 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN Unlimited - Get the FOX One / ESPN Bundle

Players To Watch

Chicago has Caleb Williams back from the hamstring injury that cost him Weeks 3 through 5, and he has topped 300 passing yards in both games since. Monday brings a different kind of test. Seattle allows 144 passing yards per game, the fewest in the NFL.

Williams does not have to win this alone, because Chicago ranks second in the league in rushing. His job is protecting the ball against a Seattle defense with eight interceptions, and he has thrown one in 124 attempts this season. Watch whether he keeps taking shots downfield or settles for what the Seahawks give him underneath.

D'Andre Swift carries the NFL's second-ranked rushing offense, with 116 of Chicago's 246 carries and a touchdown in each of the Bears' past three games. Seattle is built to slow exactly that, allowing 89 rushing yards per game, a top 10 mark, and the fewest total yards in the league.

This is strength against strength. Chicago will want to stay on schedule with Swift so Williams avoids long passing downs against that secondary, and his early carries will show whether the Bears can. He has seven of their 14 rushing touchdowns, so keep an eye on who gets the ball when Chicago reaches the 10.

Seattle allows 234 yards per game, the fewest in the NFL, so the Seahawks need Sam Darnold to protect the ball more than they need big numbers from him. That has been the issue. His eight interceptions are tied for the third most in the league and match his touchdown total.

Chicago has 10 takeaways and 19 sacks, and its pass rush just got deeper with Jeffery Simmons, acquired from Tennessee with 4.0 sacks, and Montez Sweat back from a two-game suspension. Seattle is also without left tackle Charles Cross (ankle). Darnold's cleanest start came in the Week 7 win over Kansas City, when he completed 20 of 28 passes. Third-and-long is where that Bears pass rush meets him, so his decisions on those downs are the thing to watch.

Three straight 100-yard games have Jaxon Smith-Njigba leading the NFL with 867 receiving yards, and he also leads the league with eight touchdown catches. He is the focal point of Seattle's passing game, and Chicago's pass defense is the softer half of its unit.

The Bears allow 226 passing yards per game and have 25 passes defensed, a bottom 10 total, so their best chance is getting to Darnold before he finds Smith-Njigba. A secondary that rarely gets a hand on the ball will have trouble with him one on one. Track how often Darnold looks his way on third down.

Bears vs. Seahawks Odds

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