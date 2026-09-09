How to Watch Cardinals vs. Chargers: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Arizona Cardinals visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, September 13, 2026 at 4:25 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA.

Arizona's offense spreads the ball as much as anyone in the league. The Cardinals logged 617 passing targets in 2025, the most in the NFL, and Trey McBride has been the biggest beneficiary: he's exceeded 56.5 receiving yards in eight of his last nine games, averaging 84.8 yards per outing.

Los Angeles counters with a pass rusher closing in on history. Khalil Mack is two tackles for loss away from 150 for his career.

The betting market has little doubt about this one. The Chargers are 9.5-point favorites at DraftKings with a 47.5 total, and Los Angeles' moneyline sits at -515 to Arizona's +389. The spread has moved from -10.5 at open to -9.5, and 96% of moneyline bets are on the Chargers.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Chargers

When: Sunday, September 13, 2026 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

TV: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

Players to Watch

Arizona's backfield is one of the clearest swing areas in this matchup, and Allgeier enters it as the Cardinals' listed starter on the unofficial depth chart. That matters because Jeremiyah Love is working back from a high ankle sprain, with the team optimistic he will be available but not expected to handle a full workhorse load right away.

Allgeier is worth watching for role more than raw production at this point. The Cardinals have him atop the depth chart heading into the opener, which puts him in line for meaningful early down work and a real chance to set the tone for Arizona's offense. If he gives the Cardinals steady snaps and keeps the offense on schedule, Arizona has a better shot to stay balanced and avoid putting the whole game on its passing attack.

For the Chargers, the backfield rotation is a key storyline, and Mitchell is fully cleared for Sunday, having been a full participant in Friday's practice with no injury designation for the game against the Cardinals. His availability matters because Los Angeles is expected to use him in a lightning role alongside Omarion Hampton in new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel's system.

Mitchell stands out here because his role is different from a volume back's. The expectation is that Hampton handles the heavier work while Mitchell brings change of pace juice and space play potential. That makes every touch feel important. In a game where the Chargers are trying to stress Arizona in different ways, Mitchell's burst could help create the kind of chunk plays that tilt field position and open up the rest of the offense.

If Love is active, the rookie's usage becomes one of the most interesting questions in the game. The Cardinals are optimistic he will be available, but they also listed him second on the unofficial depth chart behind Tyler Allgeier as he continues to progress from the high ankle sprain he suffered in the preseason.

Love is worth tracking because his role could change the shape of Arizona's offense even in a shared workload. He was the No. 3 overall pick, and the expectation around him is clear long term, even if Week 1 brings a more measured introduction. His touches may be limited compared with what they could become later in the season, but his explosiveness gives Arizona a player who can change the feel of a series in a hurry.

Herbert is central to this matchup, because when the Chargers are at their best, the offense runs through his arm, his command, and his ability to create when the structure breaks down. He is healthy and active heading into the Week 1 opener against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium, after a sharp preseason cameo that showed how dangerous he can be with even a little space to operate.

In the Chargers' preseason finale on Thursday, Herbert went 2 of 3 for 74 yards and 1 touchdown, including a 65 yard strike that flipped the field in a hurry. One snap, one read, one throw, and the game changed. If Los Angeles controls this opener, Herbert figures to be the reason why: the tone setter and the problem solver Arizona has to account for on every snap.

Cardinals vs. Chargers Odds

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