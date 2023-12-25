How to bet NFL Christmas Day: Giants-Eagles, Ravens-49ers, more
The NFL is all in on Christmas Day.
Here are the odds from FanDuel Sportsbook ahead of the three Christmas Day matchups, including key notes from each game:
Las Vegas Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs
1 p.m. ET, CBS
Spread: Chiefs -10.5
Moneyline: Chiefs -550
Total (Over/Under): 40.5
Key notes: Kansas City is in unfamiliar territory, with five losses already on the season (9-5). From 2018-2022, the Chiefs accumulated five losses in just one season, when they went 12-5 in 2021. With Patrick Mahomes as the starter, K.C. is 73-21 overall across six seasons, and it has not lost to Las Vegas since Week 5 of the 2020 season.
New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles
4:30 p.m. ET, FOX
Spread: Eagles -13.5
Moneyline: Eagles -900
Total (Over/Under): 42.5
Key notes: The Eagles are on a three-game losing streak for the first time since Weeks 2-4 during the 2021 season. Week 12 of that season is also the last time they lost to the Giants, who have won three of their last four behind the arm of Tommy DeVito. He's 3-2 in five starts, and has thrown seven touchdowns to just one interception in those five games. However, DeVito is just 1-2 on the road this year.
Baltimore Ravens @ San Francisco 49ers
8:15 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN
Spread: 49ers -6
Moneyline: 49ers -275
Total (Over/Under): 46.5
Key notes: In a matchup between the two teams with the best records in their respective conferences, the MVP award might be on the line as well. One thing is for sure: When Lamar Jackson struggles, the Ravens struggle. In Baltimore's three losses on the season, Jackson has one touchdown and three interceptions. Even then, those losses have come by a combined 12 points. The same could be said for Brock Purdy, who has three TDs and five INTs in the Niners' three losses. Which QB will bring his best on Monday?
2023-24 NFL playoff picture, bracket, schedule, standings
If Christian McCaffrey isn't NFL MVP, will a running back ever win again?
2023 NFL Week 16 odds, best bets: Look for Miami to win, Eagles to cover
NFL Week 16 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game
NFL odds Week 16: James Cook's last carry yields bad beat for bettors
2023 NFL Christmas Games: Schedule, teams, how to watch
2023 NFL Week 16 odds, predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
NFL Week 16 Blazin' 5: Will Ravens cover vs. Niners on the road, Cowboys upset Dolphins?
Jim Harbaugh among 5 head-coaching candidates who make sense for Chargers
