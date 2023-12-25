National Football League How to bet NFL Christmas Day: Giants-Eagles, Ravens-49ers, more Updated Dec. 25, 2023 12:27 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NFL is all in on Christmas Day.

Here are the odds from FanDuel Sportsbook ahead of the three Christmas Day matchups, including key notes from each game:

Las Vegas Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs

1 p.m. ET, CBS

Spread: Chiefs -10.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -550

Total (Over/Under): 40.5

Key notes: Kansas City is in unfamiliar territory, with five losses already on the season (9-5). From 2018-2022, the Chiefs accumulated five losses in just one season, when they went 12-5 in 2021. With Patrick Mahomes as the starter, K.C. is 73-21 overall across six seasons, and it has not lost to Las Vegas since Week 5 of the 2020 season.

New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles

4:30 p.m. ET, FOX

Spread: Eagles -13.5

Moneyline: Eagles -900

Total (Over/Under): 42.5

Key notes: The Eagles are on a three-game losing streak for the first time since Weeks 2-4 during the 2021 season. Week 12 of that season is also the last time they lost to the Giants, who have won three of their last four behind the arm of Tommy DeVito. He's 3-2 in five starts, and has thrown seven touchdowns to just one interception in those five games. However, DeVito is just 1-2 on the road this year.

Baltimore Ravens @ San Francisco 49ers

8:15 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN

Spread: 49ers -6

Moneyline: 49ers -275

Total (Over/Under): 46.5

Key notes: In a matchup between the two teams with the best records in their respective conferences, the MVP award might be on the line as well. One thing is for sure: When Lamar Jackson struggles, the Ravens struggle. In Baltimore's three losses on the season, Jackson has one touchdown and three interceptions. Even then, those losses have come by a combined 12 points. The same could be said for Brock Purdy, who has three TDs and five INTs in the Niners' three losses. Which QB will bring his best on Monday?

