National Football League How Chiefs-Bills compares to NFL's greatest playoff games 1 hour ago

FOX Sports Columnist Martin Rogers described it as "an instant classic to stand above others with the same description."

NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano said it was a game that "you’ll tell your kids and your kids’ kids about."

Peter King, who has covered the NFL for more than three decades, took it one step further, saying, "After the first three games of the weekend, drama-laden all, ended on last-play field goals, no way the fourth game could match them. Then KC-Buffalo was better … and by a lot."

King went on to add: "That was the best weekend of football ever, for the record. I’m not sure it’s close."

The Kansas City Chiefs’ memorable, 42-36 victory over the Buffalo Bills in Sunday’s AFC divisional-round game is deserving of positive superlatives. That’s what happens when there are four lead changes in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter, when two teams combine for 25 points in the final two minutes of regulation and when a pair of young gunslingers combine to throw for 707 yards and seven touchdowns.

'This was the third evolution of QB' Colin Cowherd breaks down why what we saw in this divisional-round matchup was the third evolution of the NFL quarterback.

"It was a game between two of the most gifted young quarterbacks that felt like turning a page," FOX Sports Columnist Charlotte Wilder wrote in reference to Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen’s back-and-forth battle. "They exhibited true mastery of their craft and growth in their playing styles."

Clearly, it will be remembered as one the NFL’s greatest playoff games of all time. But where does it rank among the top playoff matchups?

First off, here are some numbers to support this game's case as one of the all-time greats.

It was the 35th overtime playoff game in the Super Bowl era.

The 78 combined points are tied for the 10th-highest point total in a playoff game in NFL history.

The 25 combined points in the final two minutes of regulation mark the highest total in that time span in NFL playoff history.

The 974 combined yards of total offense are the eighth-highest total in a playoff game in NFL history.

How does this game compare to the other great matchups? Here is a look at some of the competition (listed in chronological order):

1981-82 AFC Divisional Round: San Diego Chargers 41, Miami Dolphins 38 (OT)

While many remember this game as "The Epic In Miami," it was Sports Illustrated that dubbed this unforgettable matchup the "Game No One Should Have Lost."

Much like Sunday’s Chiefs-Bills game, this AFC showdown was an offensive shootout, setting playoff records for most combined points scored (79), total combined yards (1,036) and total combined passing yards (809). After Dan Fouts and the Chargers jumped to a commanding 24-0 lead in the first quarter, the Dolphins came roaring back to tie the game at 38 and force overtime.

In OT, San Diego’s Rolf Benirschke kicked a game-winning, 29-yard field goal to win after nearly 14 minutes of overtime play. Arguably the most memorable part of this playoff matchup was the play of Chargers tight end Kellen Winslow, who not only recorded a playoff-record 13 catches for 166 yards and a score but also forced OT by blocking a field-goal attempt — all while dealing with multiple injuries throughout the contest.

1981-82 NFC Championship Game: San Francisco 49ers 28, Dallas Cowboys 27

This iconic matchup will forever be remembered for "The Catch," with Dwight Clark’s leaping grab in the corner of the end zone giving the 49ers a 28-27 victory over the Cowboys. The 6-yard touchdown pass capped a 14-play, 83-yard drive, delivering San Francisco its first Super Bowl berth.

Super Bowl XLII: New York Giants 17, New England Patriots 14

Considered by many one of the greatest upsets in Super Bowl history, Eli Manning and the New York Giants dashed the Patriots’ dreams of a perfect season with a memorable, 17-14 victory over Tom Brady & Co. in Glendale, Arizona. In the game’s most memorable play, New York’s David Tyree made a leaping, one-handed catch by pinning the ball against his helmet on a third-down play. That led to Plaxico Burress’ game-winning, 13-yard touchdown catch with 35 seconds remaining, ending the Patriots’ bid for a 19-0 season.

Michael Strahan relives the unbelievable moments after the David Tyree helmet catch in Super Bowl XLII "That was probably the happiest I've ever been."

Super Bowl XLIX: New England Patriots 28, Seattle Seahawks 24

Another Super Bowl appearance for Tom Brady, another memorable comeback victory for the future Hall of Fame quarterback. This one came in the form of a 28-24 win for Brady and the Patriots after erasing a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to Russell Wilson and the Seahawks. This game was outstanding from start to finish but will forever be remembered for Malcolm Butler’s game-sealing interception when Seattle was a yard away from punching in the winning score.

Super Bowl LI: New England Patriots 34, Atlanta Falcons: 28 (OT)

Only one Super Bowl has been decided in overtime. Only one Super Bowl featured a 25-point comeback. That was Super Bowl LI, which will forever be remembered for the Patriots’ unprecedented comeback, scoring 25 unanswered points to force overtime. Tom Brady threw for a then-Super Bowl-record 466 yards en route to being named Super Bowl MVP for a record fourth time.

Honorable mentions:

1967 NFL Championship Game: Green Bay Packers 21, Dallas Cowboys 17

Super Bowl XXV: New York Giants 20, Buffalo Bills 19

2000 Wild Card Game (Music City Miracle): Tennessee Titans 22, Buffalo Bills 16

Super Bowl XLIII: Pittsburgh Steelers 27, Arizona Cardinals 23

2010 Wild Card Game: Arizona Cardinals 51, Green Bay Packers 45

