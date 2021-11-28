National Football League How Charles Woodson inspired the Packers to a Super Bowl win with 'The Speech' 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

At halftime of the big matchup against the Los Angeles Rams (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX), the Green Bay Packers will honor Charles Woodson by unveiling his name on the Lambeau Field façade.

It will undoubtedly be a big moment for Woodson, just as his August induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame was. But Woodson has said that the biggest moment of his career actually came in 2011, when the Packers beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV.

Woodson played in barely half that game before he was shelved by a shoulder injury. But he gave a speech at halftime that lifted the spirits of his teammates and helped spur them on to victory.

On Woodson's big day, let's take a look back at that game. When you listen to the comments of Woodson's former teammates, including A.J. Hawk and Greg Jennings, you can understand the impact of The Speech.

Here's what happened:

In "The Speech," former Green Bay Packers players recall how Charles Woodson inspired them to a championship.

It was the first half of Super Bowl LVI, and the Packers were steamrolling the Steelers. Aaron Rodgers hit Jennings on a 21-yard touchdown pass to give Green Bay a 21-3 lead just ahead of the two-minute warning, and as Jennings walked off the field, he mimicked the act of sliding a championship ring onto his finger.

"I was that confident," Jennings recalled.

But then the tide turned. Woodson, the Packers' defensive star and veteran leader, broke his collarbone while defending receiver Mike Wallace just before halftime. The Steelers scored soon after to pull within 21-10 at the break, and Woodson was finished for the game.

Woodson broke his collarbone just before the half during Super Bowl XLV at Cowboys Stadium on Feb. 6, 2011.

"It was crushing to see Charles in a sling, clearly not able to go," Hawk said. "[I thought], 'Man, Charles is one of the biggest reasons we're here, and now he's not going to be able to play in the second half.'"

But then Woodson got up to address his team in the locker room, and as Jennings tells it, "everybody stops."

Hawk said he put his head down and his hand in and "tried not to blubber too loudly."

According to Jennings, Woodson said: "We still have an opportunity to do something special, and I'll be right there on the sideline, sling and all, tears and all, making sure that we see it through."

"I'm in tears," Jennings said. "Like, everybody's in tears, man, and if you weren't, you were fighting it back."

"We saw how emotional it was for him and how emotional it was for us, just listening to him," Hawk said. "I think that hit us.

"We can't lose this game," Hawk said he thought after Woodson spoke. "There's just no way."

The Steelers did pull within 21-17 in the third quarter and narrowed the gap to 28-25 in the fourth. But the Packers would ultimately walk away with a 31-25 victory, and Woodson would walk off with the Lombardi Trophy held high.

Woodson holds up the Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl XLV.

As far as the precise contents of Woodson's speech, that has either been kept private or has faded from memory.

After the game, Woodson said: "I just asked the guys to understand how much I wanted it."

"That's all he could get out," Packers linebacker Desmond Bishop said at the time. "He was all choked up, and there was just something about it that motivated all of us."

"We never really talked about that speech in-depth," Jennings said. "I don't even know if he remembers all of what he said. But what I do know is he knows the impact that it had, and he knows the role that he played as the leader on that team."

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.