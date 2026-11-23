Your FOX Sports daily betting guide is here for Nov. 23.

Let's take a look at the biggest games of the day, with key information ahead of each contest, just in case you're looking to throw down a few dollars.

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League: NFL

Spread: Bengals -6.5

Moneyline: Bengals -310, Commanders +250

O/U: 53.5

Injury Info: Bengals – Dalton Risner (knees - out), Oren Burks (groin - IR), Andrei Iosivas (thumb - doubtful), Jalen Davis (hamstring - doubtful), Kyle Dugger (quad - questionable), Dax Hill (illness - questionable), Dylan Fairchild (oblique - questionable); Commanders – Laremy Tunsil (triceps - IR), Dyami Brown (undisclosed - IR), Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin - questionable), Rachaad White (heel - questionable), Amik Robertson (ankle - questionable), Lucas Patrick (concussion - questionable)

What To Know: The Bengals (7-2) are the hottest offense in football. They’ve won five straight, scoring at least 31 points in every game during the streak (36.2 per game), and they took sole possession of first in the AFC North with a 38-18 rout of Pittsburgh. Joe Burrow went 35-of-44 for 406 yards and four TDs in that game, and Ja’Marr Chase had 11 catches for 231 yards. Burrow is completing 74.7% of his passes for 310.6 yards per game, with 27 total TDs. He’s now the MVP favorite and ranks No. 1 among QBs against the blitz, per PFF. He has also accounted for at least four TDs in five straight games, tying Peyton Manning’s 2004 NFL record, so a sixth would make it his alone. The one concern is the interior of the offensive line: G Dalton Risner is out and fellow guard Dylan Fairchild is questionable. Cincinnati ranks second in EPA per play and has also improved on defense, holding three of its last four opponents to 18 points or fewer. The Bengals are 4-1 ATS in their last five games, with the one miss coming as 13.5-point favorites in a 43-36 overtime win over Tennessee. The Over is 6-3 in their games this season.

The Commanders (3-5-1) are coming off extra rest after a 24-21 Thursday night win over the Giants. Jayden Daniels threw three TDs in that game, including the 32-yard game-winner to Stefon Diggs with 57 seconds left, though he also threw two INTs. Washington’s issues are on both lines. LT Laremy Tunsil is out for the year after triceps surgery, and C Lucas Patrick is questionable with a concussion but has been named the starter. Since Week 6, the Commanders rank 31st in EPA per handoff and last in rushing success rate. The backfield is also unsettled: Rachaad White missed practice with a heel injury, which makes the potential return of Croskey-Merritt, last season’s leading rusher, from IR a key storyline. The defense ranks 21st in EPA per play and 31st against the pass at 245 yards allowed per game. That’s a tough combination against Burrow, Chase and Tee Higgins, though Washington has held its last three opponents to 21 points or fewer. The Commanders are 5-4 ATS, and the Over is 5-4 in their games. They’ve also won the last three meetings, including a 38-33 shootout in Cincinnati on Monday Night Football in 2024, and they lead the all-time series 6-5-1. The Over is 3-1 over the last four meetings. The market has moved hard toward Cincinnati, from -3.5 to -6.5 since opening, and the total has climbed from 51.5 to 53.5.