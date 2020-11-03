National Football League
Herd Hierarchy: Week 9

2 hours ago

Following a comprehensive win against the lowly New York Jets in Week 8, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs returned to the summit of the latest Herd Hierarchy

Outside of the top 5, though, Cowherd's not sold on the staying power of his best teams.

"I'm not even sure if half of these teams are any good ... The league is topsy-turvy."

Check out Cowherd's latest top 10 heading into Week 9, along with some insights from FOX Bet.

Overall record: 4-3 | Last week: Won 28-17 vs. Rams

Colin's thoughts: "They're good. They're not great. They're the No. 1 scoring defense ... When you get outgained by 326 yards and win, and win convincingly ⁠— Miami's 10."

Up next: Dolphins +4.5 at Cardinals (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +7000

Overall record: 5-2 | Last week: Bye

Colin's thoughts: "Kyler Murray leads all quarterbacks in rushing touchdowns and rushing yards. It's something. He's had multiple touchdowns in every game. He's growing."

Up next: Cardinals -4.5 vs. Dolphins (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +3000

Overall record: 5-2 | Last week: Lost 28-22 vs. Vikings

Colin's thoughts: "Green Bay just got blown out ... They're too reliant on Davante Adams ... Minnesota pushed them around like a grocery cart for three and a half hours, but they've got Aaron Rodgers."

Up next: Packers -5.5 at 49ers (Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +1200

Overall record: 5-2 | Last week: Lost 31-20 at Bengals

Colin's thoughts: "They were good, like, three weeks ago ... They need a pass rush, so they're limited. But you don't think they have a bad coach or a bad team, right?"

Up next: Titans -6 vs. Bears (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +3500

Overall record: 4-3 | Last week: Won 16-6 at Browns

Colin's thoughts: "They've beaten the Chiefs. They've beaten the Saints ... Derek Carr's going to set every record in his career. He and Gruden work. He's good. He's a top 10 quarterback with Gruden."

Up next: Raiders +1.5 at Chargers (Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +6600

Overall record: 5-2 | Last week: Lost 28-24 vs. Steelers

Colin's thoughts: "Folks, they outgained the Steelers by 240 yards ... Lamar Jackson's regressed and that's why they're not a Super Bowl favorite right now. He's regressed, but I don't think any of the stuff is totally unsolvable.

Up next: Ravens -3 at Colts (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +1000

Overall record: 6-1 | Last week: Won 37-27 vs. 49ers

Colin's thoughts: "The one team I think I've got underrated: Seattle. ... They have the best football player in the world. They're winning without healthy running backs, without a pass rush."

Up next: Seahawks -3 at Bills (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +800

Overall record: 7-0 | Last week: Won 28-24 at Ravens

Colin's thoughts: "Slow down. I know they're undefeated. Can they blow out anybody? ... They're a field goal away from going to overtime with Tennessee and this past week, they got outgained by 240 yards. I honestly think the weakness in the team is Big Ben."

Up next: Steelers at Cowboys (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS) (odds unavailable)

NFL championship odds: +600

Overall record: 6-2 | Last week: Won 25-23 at Giants

Colin's thoughts: "This is the best combination of explosive offense, veteran smart quarterback, great defense. I've got it all here. They're basically Pittsburgh with more efficiency at quarterback."

Up next: Buccaneers -6 vs. Saints (Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

NFL championship odds: +650

Overall record: 7-1 | Last week: Won 35-9 vs. Jets

Colin's thoughts: "They're 4-0 on the road this year. They're the only team in the league [that] I don't even care where they play. They can play in the parking lot at FOX, who cares? They're going to drop 35 on you."

Up next: Chiefs -10.5 vs. Panthers (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +350

Check out Cowherd's full breakdown of his Herd Hierarchy below:

