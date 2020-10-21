National Football League Herd Hierarchy: Week 7 5 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 6 is in the books, and some interesting results initiated a shakeup in Colin Cowherd's Herd Hierarchy, with a new team now at the top.

This week, Cowherd turned his attention to the physical squads that have caught his eye, believing the change in weather will bring about new challenges for teams.

With that in mind, check out his latest top 10 heading into Week 7, along with some insights from FOX Bet.

Overall record: 5-1 | Last week: Won 23-16 at Panthers

Colin's thoughts: "I don't think they have a ton of juice offensively, but I think they're well-coached. They've held opponents under 20 points in each of the last three weeks."

Up next: Bears +6 at Rams (Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

NFL championship odds: +3000

Overall record: 4-2 | Last week: Lost 24-16 at 49ers

Colin's thoughts: "This is a very good football team in a tough division ... They can be explosive when Jared Goff has time to throw."

Up next: Rams -6 vs. Bears (Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

NFL championship odds: +2200

Overall record: 4-1 | Last week: Lost 38-10 at Buccaneers

Colin's thoughts: "I can't unsee them getting pushed around by Tampa. ... This is a football team that does not like to get into a fist fight, and now the weather changes."

Up next: Packers -3.5 at Texans (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

NFL championship odds: + 1100

Overall record: 3-3 | Last week: Won 24-16 vs. Rams

Colin's thoughts: "One of the most physical teams and now their wide receivers are getting healthy."

Up next: 49ers + 2.5 at Patriots (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

NFL championship odds: + 3500

Overall record: 5-1 | Last week: Won 30-28 at Eagles

Colin's thoughts: "I still like the Ravens a lot. I am concerned that Lamar's last three games, his completion percentage [was] under 60 percent."

Up next: Bye

NFL championship odds: + 600

Overall record: 5-0 | Last week: Bye

Colin's thoughts: "Russell Wilson makes everything work. I trust Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson. D.K. Metcalf now is one of the hardest guys in the league to stop."

Up next: Seahawks -3.5 at Cardinals (Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

NFL championship odds: + 775

Overall record: 5-0 | Last week: Won 38-7 vs. Browns

Colin's thoughts: "They have playmakers everywhere. How good was that move to get Minkah Fitzpatrick? God, has he been a find. And I'll tell ya, Chase Claypool is the closest thing to Calvin Johnson I've seen. He has changed that offense."

Up next: Steelers -2 at Titans (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

NFL championship odds: + 1100

Overall record: 5-1 | Last week: Won 26-17 at Bills

Colin's thoughts: "I loved the running game ⁠— 245 yards, that is the most in the Mahomes era."

Up next: Chiefs -9.5 at Broncos (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

NFL championship odds: + 380

Overall record: 5-0 | Last week: Won 42-36 vs. Texans

Colin's thoughts: "They're 16-0 when Derrick Henry runs for over 100 yards and we've got to get over this thing on Ryan Tannehill. I don't care about the Adam-Gase-[coached] Ryan Tannehill. This Ryan Tannehill can play."

Up next: Titans +2 vs. Steelers (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

NFL championship odds: + 1800

Overall record: 4-2 | Last week: Won 38-10 vs. Packers

Colin's thoughts: "They're deep at multiple positions. I think this, on their best day, is the best football team in the National Football League. And I know most of you think I'm nuts."

Up next: Buccaneers -3 at Raiders (Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

NFL championship odds: + 1200

Check out Cowherd's full breakdown of his Herd Hierarchy below:

