Herd Hierarchy Week 7: Eagles Get Back on Track, Are the Colts For Real?

Is this the best Chiefs roster we've seen? Is it time we took the Colts seriously? How far can Kyle Shanahan take the injury-riddled 49ers?

Those are the questions Colin Cowherd has answers to in the most recent edition of the "Herd Hierarchy." Remember, Cowherd isn't ranking teams based on what they've done lately or their record. Rather, it's an encapsulation of where each team in the NFL stands, holistically, taking into consideration which opponents each team has beaten, how healthy they are and their ceiling for the rest of the year.

So, let's take a look at Cowherd's most recent top 10 after an exciting weekend of football in Week 7.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes threw for 286 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-0 win over the Raiders."" (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Cowherd's thoughts: "This is as good as Kansas City's been. Hollywood Brown, JuJu [Smith-Schuster], [Xavier] Worthy, [Rashee] Rice, Travis Kelce. … I think [Patrick] Mahomes is playing at an absurd level… They are so deep now at wide receiver."

Cowherd's thoughts: "Jalen Hurts wins a lot. DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown, when they can't run, can take the top off. They're a hard team to defend … I love their roster, and I keep just saying, ‘They’ll figure it out.'"

3. Los Angeles Rams

Cowherd's thoughts: "It's not really just [Matthew] Stafford and [Sean] McVay, that defense is suffocating. … They lead the NFL in big plays. No Puka, no problem. No. 2 scoring defense, No. 2 in sacks."

4. Indianapolis Colts

Cowherd's thoughts: "Best outright record in the league, 6-1, and their only loss i to the Rams, and they outplayed them. Great offensive line, playmakers at running back, tight end, wide receiver, head coach. Most efficient offense in the NFL… It looks elite to me."

The Detroit Lions got back on track with a 24-9 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

Cowherd's thoughts: "Detroit's run game jumps off the TV set. They're 5-1 in their last six games, and they got rocked by the best team in the league easily, Kansas City. Their defense takes the ball away, gets to the quarterback. What I like about Detroit is, they get the lead, and then they get sacks; and that's the way to win in the postseason."

Cowherd's thoughts: "I don't think their defense has been as good as I thought, but they lead the NFL in sack differential, they have the No. 1 third-down defense, and the No. 1 red zone defense … Bo Nix, when trailing this season [has] 11 touchdowns, no picks and a 102 passer rating, and, obviously a great head coach."

Cowherd's thoughts: "Their defense, multiple games with takeaways. I just think they've got playmakers. Like the 49ers, they've been incredibly resourceful. … I think they're going to be fine when they get cleaned up and healthier."

Cowherd's thoughts: "They keep leaving me wanting more, but they're undefeated when scoring more than 10 points this season. … Josh Jacobs, three straight games with two or more touchdowns. Nobody likes Jordan Love, and he's completing 69% of his passes and has a 108 passer rating… Their run defense is excellent and Micah is the perfect closer."

Cowherd's thoughts: "I think Kyle Shanahan is in the running for Coach of the Year. No Brock Purdy, Brandon Aiyuk, Ricky Pearsall, George Kittle, Fred Warner, Nick Bosa, but Robert Saleh's been a monster as a defensive coordinator. .… Nobody's been as resourceful as Kyle Shanahan and the 9ers."

Cowherd's thoughts: "They don't beat themselves. Four straight wins. Top 10 offense. Top 5 scoring defense. This was our prediction — the team that would double their win total. … Six straight games with a 100-plus passer rating. I like Drake Maye. I didn't think he would be this good this quick."