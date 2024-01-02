National Football League Herd Hierarchy Week 18: Can any team overtake Baltimore, San Francisco? Published Jan. 2, 2024 2:44 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The final week of the NFL regular season is upon us.

Colin Cowherd spent part of Tuesday laying out his top 10 teams in the league with one week remaining.

Let's get into it.

10. Miami Dolphins (Last week: 7)

Super Bowl odds: +1400

Overall record: 11-5 | Last week: Lost 56-19 @ Ravens

Cowherd's thoughts: "I don't love Miami, but I wouldn't wanna play them in the playoffs. … Baltimore embarrasses a lot of people."

Up next: Bills @ Dolphins, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

9. Houston Texans (Last week: Unranked)

Super Bowl odds: +8500

Overall record: 9-7 | Last week: Won 26-3 vs. Titans

Cowherd's thoughts: "I love the Houston Texans. They're the first team with a rookie head coach and a rookie quarterback to make the playoffs since 2012 — Chuck Pagano, Andrew Luck and the Colts."

Up next: Texans @ Colts, 8:15 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN/ABC

8. Kansas City Chiefs (Last week: 9)

Super Bowl odds: +950

Overall record: 10-6 | Last week: Won 25-17 vs. Bengals

Cowherd's thoughts: "Kansas City is bad at receiver. Leads the league in drops. But eight straight division titles. They got a puncher's chance, but Super Bowl champions don't generally look like this."

Up next: Chiefs @ Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

7. Cleveland Browns (Last week: 10)

Super Bowl odds: +3500

Overall record: 11-5 | Last week: Won 37-20 vs. Jets

Cowherd's thoughts: "I wouldn't wanna play the Cleveland Browns. First team to make the playoffs starting four different quarterbacks. That defense is physical and Joe Flacco has nothing to lose."

Up next: Browns @ Bengals, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

6. Los Angeles Rams (Last week: 8)

Super Bowl odds: +5000

Overall record: 9-7 | Last week: Won 26-25 @ Giants

Cowherd's thoughts: "The Rams are not a mystery: great coach, great receiving talent, great quarterback. … and one great defensive lineman. Would you wanna play 'em?"

Up next: Rams @ 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

5. Dallas Cowboys (Last week: 6)

Super Bowl odds: +850

Overall record: 11-5 | Last week: Won 20-19 vs. Lions

Cowherd's thoughts: "Listen, 8-0 at home and 3-5 on the road. They are what they are. I don't trust ‘em late in games. That’s why I don't think they're a Super Bowl team."

Up next: Cowboys @ Commanders, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

4. Detroit Lions (Last week: 4)

Super Bowl odds: +2200

Overall record: 11-5 | Last week: Lost 20-19 @ Cowboys

Cowherd's thoughts: "Detroit beat Dallas. Be honest. … I think they can come from behind and win, they can ball control and win, they've got a pass rush. … I like Detroit and their story."

Up next: Vikings @ Lions, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

3. Buffalo Bills (Last week: 3)

Super Bowl odds: +950

Overall record: 10-6 | Last week: Won 27-21 vs. Patriots

Cowherd's thoughts: "They've won 13 straight regular-season games in December and January, and Josh Allen leads the NFL in touchdowns. … I do believe this is what a conference championship team looks like."

Up next: Bills @ Dolphins, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

2. San Francisco 49ers (Last week: 2)

Super Bowl odds: +210

Overall record: 12-4 | Last week: Won 27-10 @ Commanders

Cowherd's thoughts: "They've won 21 straight regular-season games when they score at least 20, and they generally score at least 20."

Up next: Rams @ 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

1. Baltimore Ravens (Last week: 1)

Super Bowl odds: +350

Overall record: 13-3 | Last week: Won 56-19 vs. Dolphins

Cowherd's thoughts: "Baltimore has humiliated San Francisco, Miami, Detroit and Seattle. I don't think there's any question Lamar [Jackson] should be the MVP. He's the soul of the team."

Up next: Steelers @ Ravens, 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN/ABC

