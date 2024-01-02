Herd Hierarchy Week 18: Can any team overtake Baltimore, San Francisco?

National Football League
The final week of the NFL regular season is upon us. 

Colin Cowherd spent part of Tuesday laying out his top 10 teams in the league with one week remaining.

Let's get into it. 

10. Miami Dolphins (Last week: 7)

Super Bowl odds: +1400

Overall record: 11-5 | Last week: Lost 56-19 @ Ravens

Cowherd's thoughts: "I don't love Miami, but I wouldn't wanna play them in the playoffs. … Baltimore embarrasses a lot of people."

Up next: Bills @ Dolphins, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Mon 1:20 AM
NBC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Buffalo Bills
BUF
Miami Dolphins
MIA

9. Houston Texans (Last week: Unranked)

Super Bowl odds: +8500

Overall record: 9-7 | Last week: Won 26-3 vs. Titans

Cowherd's thoughts: "I love the Houston Texans. They're the first team with a rookie head coach and a rookie quarterback to make the playoffs since 2012 — Chuck Pagano, Andrew Luck and the Colts." 

Up next: Texans @ Colts, 8:15 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN/ABC

Sun 1:15 AM
ABC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Houston Texans
HOU
Indianapolis Colts
IND

8. Kansas City Chiefs (Last week: 9)

Super Bowl odds: +950

Overall record: 10-6 | Last week: Won 25-17 vs. Bengals

Cowherd's thoughts: "Kansas City is bad at receiver. Leads the league in drops. But eight straight division titles. They got a puncher's chance, but Super Bowl champions don't generally look like this."

Up next: Chiefs @ Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Sun 9:25 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC

7. Cleveland Browns (Last week: 10)

Super Bowl odds: +3500

Overall record: 11-5 | Last week: Won 37-20 vs. Jets

Cowherd's thoughts: "I wouldn't wanna play the Cleveland Browns. First team to make the playoffs starting four different quarterbacks. That defense is physical and Joe Flacco has nothing to lose."

Up next: Browns @ Bengals, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Cleveland Browns
CLE
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN

6. Los Angeles Rams (Last week: 8)

Super Bowl odds: +5000

Overall record: 9-7 | Last week: Won 26-25 @ Giants

Cowherd's thoughts: "The Rams are not a mystery: great coach, great receiving talent, great quarterback. … and one great defensive lineman. Would you wanna play 'em?"

Up next: Rams @ 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Sun 9:25 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Los Angeles Rams
LAR
San Francisco 49ers
SF

5. Dallas Cowboys (Last week: 6)

Super Bowl odds: +850

Overall record: 11-5 | Last week: Won 20-19 vs. Lions

Cowherd's thoughts: "Listen, 8-0 at home and 3-5 on the road. They are what they are. I don't trust ‘em late in games. That’s why I don't think they're a Super Bowl team."

Up next: Cowboys @ Commanders, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Sun 9:25 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
Washington Commanders
WAS

4. Detroit Lions (Last week: 4)

Super Bowl odds: +2200

Overall record: 11-5 | Last week: Lost 20-19 @ Cowboys

Cowherd's thoughts: "Detroit beat Dallas. Be honest. … I think they can come from behind and win, they can ball control and win, they've got a pass rush. … I like Detroit and their story."

Up next: Vikings @ Lions, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Minnesota Vikings
MIN
Detroit Lions
DET

3. Buffalo Bills (Last week: 3)

Super Bowl odds: +950

Overall record: 10-6 | Last week: Won 27-21 vs. Patriots

Cowherd's thoughts: "They've won 13 straight regular-season games in December and January, and Josh Allen leads the NFL in touchdowns. … I do believe this is what a conference championship team looks like."

Up next: Bills @ Dolphins, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

2. San Francisco 49ers (Last week: 2)

Super Bowl odds: +210

Overall record: 12-4 | Last week: Won 27-10 @ Commanders

Cowherd's thoughts: "They've won 21 straight regular-season games when they score at least 20, and they generally score at least 20."

Up next: Rams @ 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

1. Baltimore Ravens (Last week: 1)

Super Bowl odds: +350

Overall record: 13-3 | Last week: Won 56-19 vs. Dolphins

Cowherd's thoughts: "Baltimore has humiliated San Francisco, Miami, Detroit and Seattle. I don't think there's any question Lamar [Jackson] should be the MVP. He's the soul of the team."

Up next: Steelers @ Ravens, 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN/ABC

Sat 9:30 PM
ABC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
Baltimore Ravens
BAL

