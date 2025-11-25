Herd Hierarchy Week 13: Rams Remain at No. 1, But Is There a New Favorite in the AFC?

Can anyone beat the Rams? Are the Eagles and Chiefs teetering? Who's the favorite in the AFC?

Those are the questions Colin Cowherd has answers to in the most recent edition of the "Herd Hierarchy." Remember, Cowherd isn't ranking teams based on what they've done lately or their record. Rather, it's an encapsulation of where each team in the NFL stands, holistically, taking into consideration which opponents each team has beaten, how healthy they are and their ceiling for the rest of the year.

So, let's take a look at Cowherd's most recent top 10 heading into Week 13 of the NFL season.

Herd Hierarchy for Week 13: Bears appear, Patriots rise, Who will be on top?

1. Los Angeles Rams

Cowherd's thoughts: "They're No. 1 in everything. Seven of their nine wins have come against teams with winning records. They're blowing people out. … They don't turn it over. They never get penalized. They take leads. No. 1 scoring offense, No. 1 scoring defense during this six-game stretch. … It's just incredible what they've done."

"There are certain stats you can't ignore. They lead the NFL with a plus-36 sack differential. They have the No. 1 ranked offensive line. They allow 4.4 yards per play, easily the best in the league. They get 4.5 sacks every game."

"The Patriots played like crap and they won on the road. That's pretty good. … They've only allowed three sacks over the last three games. They just don't have a fundamental flaw. … I think Josh McDaniels, offensive coordinator, once again, quietly — just like with [Tom] Brady — I mean he is really The Wizard of Oz behind the curtain for this offense. They just call and perform a smart offensive game plan every Sunday."

"The one team I would not want to play in the playoffs. Young, confident, aggressive, great on the road. Highest rush percentage in the league and they love to throw the ball down the field. No. 3 in point differential."

5. Philadelphia Eagles

"They have a culture. They've got athletes. I trust them in big spots. They just had a disastrous second half against a hot Cowboys offense."

6. Kansas City Chiefs

"Held the Colts to season-lows in points, total yards, and first downs… They're 1 of 4 teams to rank top teams in all major categories — scoring offense, total offense, scoring defense, total defense. Well coached, smartly quarterbacked."

"Jahmyr Gibbs is like fire out of a cannon. The guy is unbelievable… They can control the game. They've got a Home Run hitter in the backfield. They've got a culture builder and an accurate thrower."

"Their defense is excellent. At home, opponents score 13 points per game. That's the best home defense in the league. They have a pass rush."

"Fifth straight win. Their defense right now, since Week 7, is the No. 1 defense in the league… I just respect the culture, the ownership, the coach, the front office."

"8-1 over their last nine games. Their defense leads the NFL in takeaways… when the ball is in the air, they fight for it. Offense, they're No. 6… This team wins close games… I think teams that win close games are tight locker rooms."