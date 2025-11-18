Herd Hierarchy Week 12: Rams Climb to the Top, Chiefs Continue to Fall

How far have the Chiefs fallen? How strong did the Eagles become after the trade deadline? Have the Rams solidified themselves as the NFL's best team?

Those are the questions Colin Cowherd has answers to in the most recent edition of the "Herd Hierarchy." Remember, Cowherd isn't ranking teams based on what they've done lately or their record. Rather, it's an encapsulation of where each team in the NFL stands, holistically, taking into consideration which opponents each team has beaten, how healthy they are and their ceiling for the rest of the year.

So, let's take a look at Cowherd's top 10 teams heading into Week 12 of the NFL season.

1. Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford is the betting favorite to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player award after 11 weeks. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

"The Rams are the cleanest team in the league. Second year in a row, fewest penalties. They don't make any mistakes. They're Seattle without the mistakes, Denver without the penalties … I do think there is value in the Rams not being as flashy or as dynamic as other teams. They don't get penalized. They don't turn [the ball] over. You can't get to 27 on them."

"I do believe — and I said it last year with Kansas City — there are teams that are good in close games … Denver, this year, is great in close games. I don't think it's random. It usually comes down to an elite play-designer and play-caller and a quarterback who's good late in games … That's Bo Nix this year."

3. Philadelphia Eagles

"They are 24-3 in their last 27. And they're just dynamite in one-score games. What are you going to say? Here's the thing I like about them: They have the best interior D-line in the league."

"The only undefeated team on the road. 3-1 against winning teams. An incredibly efficient team. Their defense, in nine straight games, has held [teams] to 23 points or under. Vrabel deserves credit. He went and spent almost $300 million in free agency, but he spent it on character guys, defense, tough guys and physicality. They have an identity."

The Ravens have won three straight since Lamar Jackson returned from injury. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

"When Lamar plays, they're averaging 29 a game… Their defense now is healthy and playing better. They have playmakers on both sides."

"I think the Colts would beat [the Bills} if they played … It's the No. 1 scoring offense. Only team in the league scoring on 50% of their drives. They have the fewest punts in the NFL."

"They lead the NFL in offensive touchdowns and they average 6.3 yards per play, which is second in the NFL and I think that matters a lot. Josh Allen is playing at another level."

"My coaching staff of the year in the NFL is San Francisco. I don't know how Robert Saleh is doing it. By the way, they're 7-0 when they hold their opponents under 25 … The O-line has been better than I've given it credit for … They're now healthy, they're dangerous."

9. Kansas City Chiefs

This is the first time the Chiefs have been 5-5 in the Patrick Mahomes era. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

"They have the second most efficient scoring offense … They're really good, and they've got a good coach … I like their weapons. I like their team. If they beat Indy, I think they're a playoff team."

"They have the best point differential in the NFC. They don't really have a gap in their team apart from the giveaways. JSN is the highest rated receiver, according to PFF. They've allowed the fewest sacks on offense. They got playmakers everywhere on both sides of the ball. They can run with power. If they get a lead, they can close out the clock. They make too many mistakes, but they are a great No. 10 team."