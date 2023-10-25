National Football League Herd Hierarchy Week 8: Ravens, Eagles soar after huge wins; Steelers return Updated Oct. 25, 2023 8:39 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

While there were no more undefeated teams in the NFL entering Week 7, there were still plenty of surprises around the league.

The Buffalo Bills were upset by the New England Patriots, losing their third game. The San Francisco 49ers also lost in a stunner, falling to the Minnesota Vikings. Both of those losses caused Colin Cowherd to drop them in his "Herd Hierarchy," excluding one of those teams from his top 10 completely.

Herd Hierarchy: Steelers return, Ravens keep climbing in Colin's Top 10 of Week 8

10. Miami Dolphins (Last week: 8)

Overall record: 5-2 | Last week: Dolphins lost @ Philadelphia Eagles, 31-17

ADVERTISEMENT

Cowherd's thoughts: "I called them the fake Gucci Loafers of the NFL. They look the part, but you put them on the road against Buffalo and Philadelphia, and what is Miami? They had one touchdown drive. In fairness, they've got a lot of good players. The O-line is banged up. They've got a lot of good starters on offense. Don't sell all of your Miami stock. They lead the NFL in scoring. … They're no fun to play.

"But there's a lot of fake gold watch quality to a way Miami plays."

Up Next: Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots (1 p.m. ET)

9. Dallas Cowboys (10)

Overall record: 4-2 | Last week: Bye

Cowherd's thoughts: "I don't love Dallas, but I do think that, when they play a certain way, they're good. They're the most penalized team. They're highly dependent on CeeDee Lamb. Dak [Prescott] completes 81% of his throws to CeeDee Lamb. And that's where he usually throws to in crisis. I don't think they're quite as talented as people think. Lots of penalties. They've played the second-easiest schedule."

Up Next: Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams (1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app)

8. Cincinnati Bengals (9)

Overall record: 3-3 | Last week: Bye

Cowherd's thoughts: "I would take Cincinnati because they have Joe Burrow. They've won three of four and they're getting healthy coming off a bye. They give you a consistent pass rush. They have the hardest remaining schedule. It'd be nice if they weren't so dependent on Ja'Marr Chase — last three games, 10-plus targets. It'd be nice if somebody else could deliver beyond Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase."

Up Next: Cincinnati Bengals @ San Francisco 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET)

7. Detroit Lions (4)

Overall record: 5-2 | Last week: Lions lost @ Baltimore Ravens, 38-6

Cowherd's thoughts: "Don't sell your Lions stock. They're going to win 12 games. They've got the second-easiest remaining schedule. [They have] the No. 4 total offense, No. 2 rush defense. As I said, Lamar Jackson is 16-1 against the NFC. If you haven't faced Lamar Jackson, it's an absolute avalanche of speed, and you don't know what the hell to do with it.

"Detroit's fine. I like a lot about them. Don't sell your stock. They're going to host a playoff game. They're going to win a playoff game."

Up Next: Detroit Lions vs. Las Vegas Raiders (8:15 p.m. ET, Monday)

6. Pittsburgh Steelers (Unranked)

Overall record: 4-2 | Last week: Rams won @ Los Angeles Rams, 24-17

Cowherd's thoughts: "I can't believe I have the Steelers at six. This defense though; 54 straight games under 400 yards. But if you dig deep, here's what's fascinating: Kenny Pickett is good in the fourth quarter — five fourth-quarter comebacks, six game-winning drives in his last 18 starts. Some of these games shouldn't even be that close. But Pickett in the fourth quarter this year has some swag and confidence. He has a 103 passer rating. This team didn't play well this weekend and won. They beat Baltimore. Pittsburgh's got an ability, and this is what the good teams do, to scuff around for three quarters and win sometimes on the road."

Up Next: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. ET)

5. Jacksonville Jaguars (6)

Overall record: 5-2 | Last week: Jaguars won @ New Orleans Saints, 31-24

Cowherd's thoughts: "They're 13-5 in their last 18 games. They lead the NFL in takeaways. Trevor Lawrence, for the record, in his last full season of games, has a 100 passer rating. He's really good. I still feel like they're in a rebuild a little bit, though I don't think they are.

"The only team I don't think they can beat is Kansas City."

Up Next: Jacksonville Jaguars @ Pittsburgh Steelers (1 p.m. ET)

4. San Francisco 49ers (1)

Overall record: 5-2 | Last week: 49ers lost @ Minnesota Vikings, 22-17

Cowherd's thoughts: "Again, don't sell your stock. But we do get a reality check on Brock Purdy. I think he's good, but I don't think he's very good. Brock Purdy in the fourth quarter this year: Passer rating of 54. Brock Purdy when trailing in the fourth quarter this year: Passer rating of 17. What makes a special quarterback — an [John] Elway, [Tom] Brady or [Patrick] Mahomes — is the ability to [perform] when nothing's working, missing pieces and still win. Purdy can't do that. He's good, but that's why doesn't qualify as very good."

Up Next: San Francisco 49ers vs. Cincinnati Bengals (4:25 p.m. ET)

3. Philadelphia Eagles (5)

Overall record: 6-1 | Last week: Eagles won vs. Miami Dolphins, 31-17

Cowherd's thoughts: "They've lost the turnover battle in three straight games. That worries me. They are sloppier this year. Jalen Hurts has 10 giveaways. He's not healthy. He's limping. That worries me. But it's a stacked roster. A.J. Brown has emerged, as we knew he eventually would, as a star. The defense doesn't allow big plays.

"I thought, the last two weeks, they found an identity offensively — finally."

Up Next: Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Commanders (1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app)

2. Kansas City Chiefs (2)

Overall record: 6-1 | Last week: Chiefs won vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 31-17

Cowherd's thoughts: "They're 6-0 since that [Week 1] loss to the Lions. It is absolutely the fastest defense and arguably the best in the Mahomes era. They dominate their division. The Chargers are off, as usual. The Raiders are average. The Broncos are a bit of a mess. They have 13 straight wins against their division. I don't think they have a great receiving corps, but the Chargers' Brandon Staley made sure it looked like it in the first half this past weekend."

Up Next: Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET)

1. Baltimore Ravens (3)

Overall record: 6-1 | Last week: Ravens won vs. Detroit Lions, 38-6

Cowherd's thoughts: "I've been saying this the last three weeks: Baltimore is great. Lamar Jackson, this is easily the best version of him. He's the most dangerous quarterback to face, beyond Patrick Mahomes. This organization is well-run. But they were really spotty, no depth at wide receiver. Zay Flowers, Odell Beckham Jr., Nelson Agholor are making plays for them. Mark Andrews, too."

Up Next: Baltimore Ravens @ Arizona Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET)

share