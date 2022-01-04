National Football League Herd Hierarchy: Packers claim top spot ahead of Week 18 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

A new team sits on the throne of Colin Cowherd's Hierarchy after the NFL's Week 17 slate of games wrapped up Monday night.

In fact, the new reigning squad jumped up three spots in Cowherd's countdown, making a considerable leap to usurp Kansas City at the helm ahead of the season's final week. There are other considerable shake-ups as well with newcomers in the fray, while other squads made untimely exits out of the top 10.

These are the teams that comprise "The Herd" host's list, coupled with analytics from FOX BET.

(Note: All odds information current as of Tuesday.)

Overall record: 9-7 | Last week: Los Angeles Chargers won 34-13 vs. Denver Broncos

Colin's thoughts: "They have the No. 1 total offense and No. 2 scoring offense since Week 11. They're hyper-aggressive, Herbert's the highest-graded quarterback on third down in the entire league. They are a big-play offense, but can't stop anybody. This is a team that can win trailing by three TDs entering the second half."

Up next: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

NFL Championship odds: +3500

Overall record: 10-6 | Last week: New England Patriots won 50-10 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Colin's thoughts: "They have a great defense, but if they fall behind, they're not winning the game. They just don't fall behind much. Mac Jones has been terrific – nine games completing 70% of his passes or more. We knew he was accurate, but if it's not on script, you don't get anything. They're 7-0 against teams with a losing record, and 3-6 against teams .500 or better."

Up next: New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

NFL Championship odds: +1600

Overall record: 11-5 | Last week: Arizona Cardinals won 25-22 vs. Dallas Cowboys

Colin's thoughts: "They don't have James Conner, Rondale Moore, and DeAndre Hopkins. I don't think there's anything for Arizona to necessarily solve, I think they just have to get healthy. You're seeing the offense isn't as robust, but they're 8-1 on the road this year. That'll matter in the playoffs."

Up next: Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

NFL Championship odds: +1700

Overall record: 10-6 | Last week: Buffalo Bills won 29-15 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Colin's thoughts: "Josh Allen's a freak, and opposing quarterbacks have the lowest passer rating in the league against Buffalo's defense. They have a great defensive coach, an excellent pass rush, and their defense allows the fewest yards per play in the league."

Up next: Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

NFL Championship odds: +800

Overall record: 10-6 | Last week: Cincinnati Bengals won 34-31 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Colin's thoughts: "Their offense has been more consistent, they can run it, they can throw it, and Joe Burrow's getting better by the week. Their offense has 21 big plays according to the NFL, no one has more than 15. I still contend they're a rebuilding roster, that's why I'd consider Zac Taylor [the] Coach of the Year, and Joe Burrow [the] MVP.

Up next: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns (1:00 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

NFL Championship odds: +2000

Overall Record: 12-4 | Last week: Los Angeles Rams won 20-19 vs. Baltimore Ravens

Colin's thoughts: "5-0 in December, and there are two stats that jump out: Offense leads the NFL in yards per play, second, Matthew Stafford leads the NFL in second-half passer rating. Odell Beckham's moved in. The defense leads the NFL in sacks. What happens is, Stafford can struggle, but he's usually comfortable in the second half. They're a dark horse Super Bowl team."

Up next: Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

NFL Championship Odds: +900

Overall Record: 11-5 | Last week: Tennessee Titans won 34-3 vs. Miami Dolphins

Colin's thoughts: "How are they here? The soul of their team is running, and Derrick Henry is gone. Tannehill's OK, but they're really well-coached. When they've played the best games of the year, it's been against the best teams. Tennessee is 6-2 against teams with winning records. I would want no parts of this team if Henry comes back.

Up next: Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans (1:00 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

NFL Championship Odds: +1300

Overall record: 12-4 | Last week: Tampa Bay Buccaneers won 28-24 vs. New York Jets

Colin's thoughts: "No. 1 offense, and they lead the NFL in sack differential. Tom [Brady] is comfortable, he doesn't get hit, and [opposing] quarterbacks are under duress. They haven't looked good about six times this year, but even in some of those games, they find a way to win. They're a little beat up, and that's concerning."

Up next: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday FOX)

NFL Championship odds: +750

Overall record: 11-5 | Last week: Kansas City Chiefs lost 34-31 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Colin's thoughts: "Kansas City is good. Here's my big concern: I still don't think Patrick Mahomes and the offense [are] right. They had a huge first half [against Cincinnati], and nothing in the second. They did snap a 25-game winning streak in November, December and January, so they're fine. Don't worry about them, they're getting healthier, they've got their playmakers."

Up next: Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos (4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

NFL Championship odds: +500

Overall record: | Last week: Green Bay Packers won 37-10 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Colin's thoughts: "Home-field, have a bye, have an MVP at quarterback, and a very competent defense. My big concern is, you can run the football on this team. You can push ‘em around a little bit. They’re 12-4 against the spread this year. That tells you they're good, and probably a little better than you think. But they don't have a knockout punch. In a league where there's no great teams, I'm picking Green Bay No. 1."

Up next: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions (1:00 p.m ET Sunday, FOX)

NFL Championship odds: +375

