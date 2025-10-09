'He Will Have a Very High Ceiling': Commanders Faith In Croskey-Merritt Paying Off

If there’s a player who knows a tough running back when he sees one, it’s future Hall of Fame linebacker Bobby Wagner.

After Jacory Croskey-Merritt became a household name in the Commanders' Week 5 win over the Chargers, Wagner told me that he's sensed qualities that make the seventh-round rookie special since shortly after the team drafted him.

"He’s a tough runner," Wagner told me. "He’s patient. As a tackler, it’s tough when you have a patient guy because he’s reading the gaps like you are. And as soon as you pop around, he finds that gap and hits it.

"He’s special. Very mature."

While those around Croskey-Merritt praised his demeanor, he was star-struck for a brief moment following Sunday's win over the Chargers. He won the LFG Player of the Game and spoke with Tom Brady, struggling to contain his excitement.

Commanders run game coordinator/running backs coach Anthony Lynn echoed Wagner’s sentiments, saying Croskey-Merritt first appeared on his radar watching practices from the Shrine Bowl in the lead up to this year’s draft. Croskey-Merritt finished as the MVP of the college all-star game, rushing for 97 yards and two touchdowns.

"Our scouts turned over every rock and were very thorough throughout this process," Lynn told me about Croskey-Merritt’s journey to Washington. "He grew on me in the workouts at the all-star game.

"The first practices were a little rough, but I noticed he got better every practice after that. I liked his ability to fail up. He made mistakes, but he learned from his mistakes and was the best version of himself on game day. If he maintains that attitude, he will have a very high ceiling."

Lynn went on to say Croskey-Merritt reminds him of Thomas Jones, a bulldozer of a runner when he served as the running backs coach for the New York Jets. That style helped Croskey-Merritt become a preseason standout before he had his breakout game in Week 5, rushing for 111 yards and a score in the 27-10 win over the Chargers.

"I can make plays when my name is called," Croskey-Merritt said when asked what his breakout performance showed the league. "Obviously, I’ve got a lot of work to do. But I feel like this is just the beginning, and I feel like I’ve got a lot more to show."

The Commanders traded running back Brian Robinson just before the start of the regular season in part to clear a path to more playing time for Croskey-Merritt. Veteran running back Austin Ekeler’s season-ending torn Achilles tendon injury helped move him up the depth chart.

However, through the first four games of the season, Croskey-Merritt was only a part of a Washington running back committee that included Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Jeremy McNichols. Croskey-Merritt averaged eight touches a game and totaled 172 yards through the first four weeks of the season.

But head coach Dan Quinn unlocked the possibility of Croskey-Merritt emerging as the lead back in this group against the Chargers. Croskey-Merritt only had 27 snaps, but touched the ball 16 times against the Chargers. He leads all rookies with four rushing touchdowns and ranks fourth this season with 283 rushing yards this season. He also leads the NFL with a 6.6 per carry average.

Jacory Croskey-Merrit has made the most of his touches so far this season, rushing for two touchdowns against the Commanders on Sunday. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

"I really felt him," Quinn said after the game. "You heard us say that might happen when somebody is hot and they’ll take more reps to go. As it turns out, he had the most today and we will continue to build and see where we take it from here. The more effective you can run it, then the play-[action] passes come alive and it’s a big deal for us."

Croskey-Merritt took a circuitous route to the NFL. A lightly recruited player out of high school, Croskey-Merritt stayed home and played four seasons at Alabama State, finishing with 1,164 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Croskey-Merritt later transferred to New Mexico and was productive, posting 1,190 yards and 17 touchdowns in one season there. He transferred to Arizona last year, but played only one game, rushing for 106 yards and a touchdown against his former Lobos teammates, before being suspended for an eligibility issue.

Nicknamed Bill, Croskey-Merritt kept his head shaved at a young age. That look, coupled with a perpetual smile, had friends calling him "Little Bill," after the popular Bill Cosby cartoon.

Along with his maturity as a runner, one thing that sticks out with Croskey-Merritt is his explosive running ability. According to Next Gen Stats, Croskey-Merritt forced six missed tackles, resulting in 55 additional yards against the Chargers in Week 5, the most allowed by the Chargers defense to any running back this season.

"We’re just going to keep developing him," Quinn told reporters. "I’m not putting a limit or a play count on it. We’re going to work our ass off to help him become the best player he can. That doesn’t happen in one week. But we’re going to keep working. We’re just not backing off on that. And we think there’s a lot of upside and high ceiling for him."

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on X at @eric_d_williams.