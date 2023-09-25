New York Jets
Have Zach Wilson and the New York Jets hit rock bottom?
Published Sep. 25, 2023 5:26 p.m. ET

Confidence in Zach Wilson and the New York Jets is at an all-time low for Craig Carton and former Jets guard Willie Colon, who both believe the team has "hit rock bottom."

After watching the Jets suffer a 15-10 loss to the AFC East rival New England Patriots this past weekend, the two had a few choice words for Gang Green on Monday's edition of "The Carton Show."

Zach Wilson disappoints yet again in Jets loss to Patriots

"There ain't no other explanation for the Jets to keep force-feeding Zach Wilson down our throats," Carton said. "The New York Jets could've and should have won that game [Sunday]. And oh, by the way, Kansas City's next.

"The New York Jets punted on eight of their first nine possessions," he added. "Six of those were three-and-out. … I'm not kidding, I watch other teams play, and I'm like, ‘Oh that’s football.' The way the Jets do it, it's just not football."

Colon also expressed his disappointment with the performance from the Jets, hearkening back to their struggles from last season.

"This felt like a continuation of last year," Colon said. 

"That was the worst part. If you're a New York Jets fan, you want to see some type of level up for Zach Wilson and this offense. And there was nothing. As a guy who covers the Jets … who loves the Jets … we've hit rock bottom. [Sunday] felt … and looked like rock bottom." 

After the loss of QB Aaron Rodgers in the first game of the season to an Achilles tear, Wilson was tabbed as his replacement, and still seems to have the support of both Saleh and Douglas after the first three games of the season. 

"He's our unquestioned quarterback," Saleh told reporters on Monday. "He's not the reason why we lost yesterday."

Wilson had 157 total yards on 18-of-36 passing with no TDs in the Week 3 loss. But, Saleh believes "everyone can do better around him."

Saleh was also asked by reporters about adding a new QB to the roster this week, and responded with, "That's a [GM] Joe [Douglas] question."

In response to Saleh's seemingly unwavering support for the third-year QB, Carton and Colon questioned the amount of chances the former BYU QB has received, and the chaos it has caused for the team.

"Why is he deserving of so many chances?" Colon said. 

"I don't know a quarterback or player in the league that gets that many chances. If I'm in that locker room, I'm done with Zach Wilson because what he's put on tape. It's not my opinion. The tape doesn't lie. He's not competent. They aren't able to compete. There's chaos in the locker room and on the sideline."

The Jets and Chiefs will meet at Metlife Stadium in Week 4 for a Sunday night primetime matchup at 8:20 p.m. ET.

