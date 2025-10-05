National Football League Has Any QB Played Better Than Josh Allen So Far? Charles Woodson Picks Dak Prescott Updated Oct. 5, 2025 12:04 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Josh Allen has already made a pretty compelling case to win MVP for the second straight year, but Charles Woodson believes there's another quarterback who has been better than the Buffalo Bills star through the first four weeks of the season.

Woodson thinks that Dak Prescott has had a stronger year to this point than Allen, believing he's outperformed expectations and the team around him.

"Coming into the season, we didn't know what was going to happen with his Cowboys team," Woodson said on "FOX NFL Kickoff." "Right now, Dak Prescott is playing at an elite level — 280 passing yards per game, which is tops in the NFL. If it wasn't for a couple of dropped passes at the beginning of the season against the Eagles, they win that game. Their record could be totally different.

"Against the Packers, he went toe-to-toe with Jordan Love and that Green Bay offense. Dak Prescott right now is playing at an elite, elite level and is doing so without CeeDee Lamb."

Last week, Prescott had the best performance of any quarterback against a Packers defense that has widely been considered to be one of the league's elite, adding to his case to be considered as the top quarterback this season. He threw for 319 yards and three touchdowns, helping the Cowboys tie the Packers 40-40.

Prescott also answered the call on multiple occasions in that game as well. He ran for a touchdown and threw for another late in the first half to give the Cowboys a halftime lead after trailing 13-0. In the fourth quarter, Prescott helped the Cowboys go score-for-score with the Packers, helping Dallas score a touchdown on each of its last three possessions of regulation.

With Prescott showing out in Week 4, the Cowboys enter Week 5 with the league's best offense (404.3 yards per game) and are fifth in scoring (28.5 points per game). As Woodson mentioned, Dallas has done that without Lamb for a good portion of the season as well, with the star wide receiver going down early in its Week 3 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Still, there are a couple of areas where Allen has Prescott beat. The Bills quarterback has 10 total touchdowns (seven passing, three rushing) to Prescott's seven (six passing, one rushing). More importantly, Allen has helped the Bills enter Week 5 as one of the league's two remaining unbeaten teams.

But there's still plenty of season left for Prescott to make up ground on Allen. The Cowboys will have a strong opportunity to improve to 2-2-1 on Sunday when they take on the New York Jets (1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

