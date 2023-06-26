National Football League
Gridiron gender reveal: Lineman drops into pass-protection stance for ceremony
Jun. 26, 2023

There's nothing quite like an elaborate gender reveal party, and thanks to social media, we've seen countless creative means of doing just that.

From baseball swings to soccer strikes, many of those methods involve the parents' favorite sports, and the latest viral reveal to sweep through social media involves a hilarious reaction from current XFL lineman Abdul Beecham.

After finding out he and his partner were expecting a baby boy, Beecham immediately dropped into a pass-blocking stance, showing off his quick feet and ready hands.

The reaction quickly began making the rounds online before being picked up by the NFL's official Twitter account. 

The Kansas State product had a short stint in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Rams in 2019 before heading to the USFL in 2022, when the Pittsburgh Maulers selected him in the sixth round of the inaugural draft. Beecham appeared in all 10 games for the XFL's Orlando Guardians in 2023.

It's clear the entire party was ecstatic to see the revelation, but Beecham's response was the epitome of excitement.

We know one thing for sure: Baby Beecham will have a heck of a coach should he take up football like his dad.

