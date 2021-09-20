National Football League
Monday Night Football top moments: Packers and Lions both look to get their first win Monday Night Football top moments: Packers and Lions both look to get their first win
National Football League

Monday Night Football top moments: Packers and Lions both look to get their first win

4 mins ago

Pride is on the line Monday night at Lambeau Field.

After an embarrassing 38-3 Week 1 loss to the Saints, the Green Bay Packers are looking to avoid falling to 0-2.

Against their NFC North rival, the visiting Detroit Lions also find themselves in search of their first win of the season.

For more up-to-date news on all things NFL, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Here are the top moments from Monday night.

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers

The Lions came out looking like a team that doesn't want to be 0-2, scoring on the first possession of the game.

The seven-play, 75-yard drive was capped off by a Jared Goff touchdown pass to Quintez Cephus, who recorded 51 receiving yards in the series.

For more up-to-date news on all things Lions, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

The Packers responded with a touchdown of their own, thanks to a touch pass from Aaron Rodgers to Aaron Jones.

Much like Cephus for the Lions, Jones was the catalyst for the Packers opening drive touchdown, accounting for 34 of the Packers' 74 yards of offense.

For more up-to-date news on all things Packers, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Sammy's Best Early CFB and NFL Bets
National Football League

Sammy's Best Early CFB and NFL Bets

Sammy's Best Early CFB and NFL Bets
Sammy P highlights his best CFB and NFL bets ahead of this weekend's college football and NFL slates.
2 hours ago
Turning Back The Clock
Tom Brady

Turning Back The Clock

Turning Back The Clock
Tom Brady is continuing to defy any and all critics, and he's doing so with unexpected help from an old familiar face.
3 hours ago
The (Big) D in Defense
National Football League

The (Big) D in Defense

The (Big) D in Defense
Dallas' defense made its mark in the team's 20-17 win over L.A. But some are quicker than others to sing the Cowboys' praises.
4 hours ago
Worth The Hype
National Football League

Worth The Hype

Worth The Hype
The latest Chiefs vs. Ravens bout lived up to its blockbuster billing, as Lamar Jackson finally outdueled Patrick Mahomes.
7 hours ago
Buy Or Sell?
National Football League

Buy Or Sell?

Buy Or Sell?
The Raiders, Cardinals, Panthers and Broncos are all 2-0, but Geoff Schwartz is here to determine which unbeatens are legit.
12 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes