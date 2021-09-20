National Football League Monday Night Football top moments: Packers and Lions both look to get their first win 4 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Pride is on the line Monday night at Lambeau Field.

After an embarrassing 38-3 Week 1 loss to the Saints, the Green Bay Packers are looking to avoid falling to 0-2.

Against their NFC North rival, the visiting Detroit Lions also find themselves in search of their first win of the season.

Here are the top moments from Monday night.

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers

The Lions came out looking like a team that doesn't want to be 0-2, scoring on the first possession of the game.

The seven-play, 75-yard drive was capped off by a Jared Goff touchdown pass to Quintez Cephus, who recorded 51 receiving yards in the series.

The Packers responded with a touchdown of their own, thanks to a touch pass from Aaron Rodgers to Aaron Jones.

Much like Cephus for the Lions, Jones was the catalyst for the Packers opening drive touchdown, accounting for 34 of the Packers' 74 yards of offense.

