Falcons re-sign Grady Jarrett to three-year deal
The Atlanta Falcons' massive playmaker up the middle is staying put.
The team agreed to a three-year extension with defensive tackle Grady Jarrett that is worth up to $51 million, according to ESPN. The extension includes $34.5 million guaranteed.
Jarrett has played all seven of his professional seasons with the Falcons, racking up two Pro Bowl appearances during his time there (2019 and 2020). He also earned a second-team All-Pro nomination in 2019.
After making just two starts during his rookie campaign, the 6-foot, 305-pound DT became a full-time starter in 2016. He has amassed 359 career tackles (54 for a loss), 26.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries through seven seasons, all while sustaining a similar level of excellence across multiple spots on the defensive line.
"Based on the way Grady plays and his reputation, I think people will account for him in protection," Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. "We also move him around a little bit too, but yeah, I mean, if you're playing us, you're certainly going to account for him in your protection schemes."
Jarrett will be under contract in Atlanta through the 2025 season.