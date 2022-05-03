National Football League
Falcons re-sign Grady Jarrett to three-year deal Falcons re-sign Grady Jarrett to three-year deal
National Football League

Falcons re-sign Grady Jarrett to three-year deal

1 hour ago

The Atlanta Falcons' massive playmaker up the middle is staying put.

The team agreed to a three-year extension with defensive tackle Grady Jarrett that is worth up to $51 million, according to ESPN. The extension includes $34.5 million guaranteed.

Jarrett has played all seven of his professional seasons with the Falcons, racking up two Pro Bowl appearances during his time there (2019 and 2020). He also earned a second-team All-Pro nomination in 2019.

After making just two starts during his rookie campaign, the 6-foot, 305-pound DT became a full-time starter in 2016. He has amassed 359 career tackles (54 for a loss), 26.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries through seven seasons, all while sustaining a similar level of excellence across multiple spots on the defensive line.

"Based on the way Grady plays and his reputation, I think people will account for him in protection," Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. "We also move him around a little bit too, but yeah, I mean, if you're playing us, you're certainly going to account for him in your protection schemes."

Jarrett will be under contract in Atlanta through the 2025 season.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
NFL Offseason Tracker: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to deal with Saints
National Football League

NFL Offseason Tracker: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to deal with Saints

1 hour ago
Tyrann Mathieu to sign three-year deal with Saints
National Football League

Tyrann Mathieu to sign three-year deal with Saints

2 hours ago
2022 NFL Draft Grades: Chiefs use extra picks to nab top AFC West class
National Football League

2022 NFL Draft Grades: Chiefs use extra picks to nab top AFC West class

4 hours ago
NFL odds: Five early bets to make after the NFL Draft
National Football League

NFL odds: Five early bets to make after the NFL Draft

5 hours ago
Would Cleveland Browns cut Baker Mayfield?
National Football League

Would Cleveland Browns cut Baker Mayfield?

6 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes