National Football League Giants vs. Washington odds: How to bet, picks, more 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The New York Giants travel to FedExField to take on the Washington Football Team in a Week 2 divisional matchup. Both teams come into this game looking for their first win of the season.

Taylor Heinicke gets the nod at quarterback for Washington. He went 11-of-15 for 122 passing yards, with no interceptions and a touchdown while stepping in for an injured Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Speaking of quarterback, New York is in need of a big game from their general, Daniel Jones. He struggled in the opener, once again turning over the football, something he has done often since starting in the NFL. Overall, he finished 22-of-37 for 267 yards, with one passing and one rushing touchdown.

Can the Football Team win with a backup quarterback in a primetime Thursday night spot?

Here are the betting odds, point spread, moneylines, and total over/under for New York versus Washington, plus some expert analysis to help you pick a side (with all odds via FOX Bet).

NEW YORK GIANTS @ WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM (Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET, FOX)

60% of bets and 75% of money are currently on the Football Team to cover the spread

Point spread: Washington -3 (WFT has to win by 4 or more points; otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Football Team -175 to win outright (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Giants +150 to win outright (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Total scoring over/ under: 41 points combined by both teams

Expert analysis via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich: "It's really tough to envision Daniel Jones and the Giants scoring many points in this one.

"Washington's defensive line should make life very difficult for an overmatched New York offensive line and Jones can't stay out of his own way when it comes to making mistakes. He always seems to find a way to throw the ball to the other team or put it on the turf to halt offensive momentum."

"The game total has already moved down from 43.5 to 40.5, so the best numbers are gone on the "Under," but I still think Under 18.5 points for the Giants (+100) at FOX Bet is a solid play."

PICK: UNDER 18.5 points by the Giants at FOX Bet

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.