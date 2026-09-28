Giants Star Pass Rusher Brian Burns Reportedly Tore His ACL Against Titans

It wouldn't be a New York Giants season without a growing list of injuries as the season goes on.

A week after quarterback Jaxson Dart suffered a season-ending knee injury, star pass rusher Brian Burns is feared to have torn his ACL in Sunday's win over the Tennessee Titans, as first reported by ESPN .

Playing through an ankle sprain, Burns attempted to gut it out on Sunday before leaving with a knee injury. It caps off a frustrating opening stretch to the season for the star pass rusher, whose production had been limited to just four solo tackles across three hampered games.

After being traded from the Carolina Panthers in the 2024 offseason, Burns has been nothing short of productive for the Giants. The three-time Pro Bowler is coming off a career-high 16.5 sacks in 2025 alongside earning second-team All-Pro honors.

At 28, Burns is in the peak of his prime, making his loss a massive blow to a revamped Giants defense. However, his absence could open up extended pass-rushing snaps for No. 5 overall pick Arvell Reese, who brings versatility as both an edge rusher and off-ball linebacker. During his final season at Ohio State, Reese recorded 6.5 sacks and 23 quarterback pressures for the nation's top-ranked defense.

Burns’ injury also opens up an opportunity for 2022 first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux. With the Giants drafting Abdul Carter and Reese in recent years, Thibodeaux's opportunities for consistent pass-rushing snaps have dwindled, leading him to be at the center of trade rumors.

The Giants improved to 2-1 on the season following Sunday's win over the Titans. They face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4, then take on the Washington Commanders, New Orleans Saints and Houston Texans ahead of their Week 8 bye.