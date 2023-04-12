National Football League
Giants' Saquon Barkley reportedly not signing franchise tag before OTAs
Updated Apr. 12, 2023 1:39 p.m. ET

Running back Saquon Barkley won't sign the $10.1 million franchise tag that the New York Giants placed on him in March, according to a Newsday report on Wednesday. He will subsequently be unable to attend the team's offseason programs, which begin Monday.

Barkley and the Giants were unable to strike a deal before the March 7 franchise tag deadline. With minutes to spare, they agreed to a four-year, $160 million deal with quarterback Daniel Jones, allowing them to tag Barkley.

Barkley is coming off a resurgent season for New York. Last season, he totaled 1,312 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns on 4.4 yards per carry. Barkley also totaled 338 receiving yards. He missed four games in 2021, suffered a torn ACL two games into the 2020 season and missed three games in 2019 due to an ankle injury.

Barkley is a two-time NFL Pro Bowler who won 2018 Rookie of the Year honors. The Giants selected Barkley with the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Penn State.

New York went 9-7-1 last season, good for the second NFC wild-card seed, and advanced to the NFC Divisional Round before losing to the Philadelphia Eagles.

