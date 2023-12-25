National Football League Giants QB Tommy DeVito got early Christmas present from Yankees' Aaron Judge Published Dec. 25, 2023 5:59 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Tommy DeVito is enjoying a magical ride going from undrafted rookie third-stringer to starting quarterback for his hometown New York Giants — all while still living with his parents in nearby New Jersey.

While there have been some on-field bumps, DeVito is still relishing his time in the spotlight — with one recent experience standing out among them all.

In an interview with FOX Sports' Peter Schrager that aired just before the Giants' Christmas Day game against the rival Philadelphia Eagles, DeVito said he was out to dinner in New York City recently and noticed that New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge was at the table next to him.

DeVito, a Yankees fan, waited until the end of dinner to work up the courage to introduce himself to Judge. But before he could, a waiter came to his table and told him Judge had offered to pick up DeVito's dinner tab.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I turned around and was like, ‘This guy knows who I am?'" DeVito recounted to Schrager.

DeVito then went over to Judge and talked with him.

"That was an awesome experience," DeVito said.

Many others in the New York City area and across the country now know who DeVito is. As Schrager pointed out, there were likely children in New Jersey excitedly unwrapping No. 15 Giants jerseys with DeVito's name on the back under the Christmas tree Monday.

"I think it's pretty surreal," DeVito said. "I just think back to myself — that was me, opening up that gift. [I was] one of those little kids once wearing somebody else's jersey, and just to see it happen to me means a lot."

The football jersey DeVito would wear most as a child? That of former Notre Dame linebacker Carlo Calabrese — who, like DeVito, was a hometown hero in northern New Jersey.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League New York Giants New York Yankees

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share