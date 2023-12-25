National Football League
Giants QB Tommy DeVito got early Christmas present from Yankees' Aaron Judge
National Football League

Giants QB Tommy DeVito got early Christmas present from Yankees' Aaron Judge

Published Dec. 25, 2023 5:59 p.m. ET

Tommy DeVito is enjoying a magical ride going from undrafted rookie third-stringer to starting quarterback for his hometown New York Giants — all while still living with his parents in nearby New Jersey.

While there have been some on-field bumps, DeVito is still relishing his time in the spotlight — with one recent experience standing out among them all.

In an interview with FOX Sports' Peter Schrager that aired just before the Giants' Christmas Day game against the rival Philadelphia Eagles, DeVito said he was out to dinner in New York City recently and noticed that New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge was at the table next to him. 

DeVito, a Yankees fan, waited until the end of dinner to work up the courage to introduce himself to Judge. But before he could, a waiter came to his table and told him Judge had offered to pick up DeVito's dinner tab.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I turned around and was like, ‘This guy knows who I am?'" DeVito recounted to Schrager.

DeVito then went over to Judge and talked with him.

"That was an awesome experience," DeVito said.

Many others in the New York City area and across the country now know who DeVito is. As Schrager pointed out, there were likely children in New Jersey excitedly unwrapping No. 15 Giants jerseys with DeVito's name on the back under the Christmas tree Monday. 

"I think it's pretty surreal," DeVito said. "I just think back to myself — that was me, opening up that gift. [I was] one of those little kids once wearing somebody else's jersey, and just to see it happen to me means a lot."

The football jersey DeVito would wear most as a child? That of former Notre Dame linebacker Carlo Calabrese — who, like DeVito, was a hometown hero in northern New Jersey.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
New York Giants
New York Yankees

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: NFL Week 16 highlights: Patriots, Dolphins, Jets, Lions, more win big

NFL Week 16 highlights: Patriots, Dolphins, Jets, Lions, more win big

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes