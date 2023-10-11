National Football League Giants QB Daniel Jones misses practice due to neck injury Published Oct. 11, 2023 2:36 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was held out of practice on Wednesday because of a sore neck and his status for this weekend's game against the Buffalo Bills is uncertain.

Jones hurt his neck on Sunday when was hit on a blind-side sack by Miami Dolphins edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel in the fourth quarter and had to leave the game.

Coach Brian Daboll was optimistic on Monday that Jones would be able to play on Sunday, but that hope waned when Jones was too sore to work out on Wednesday.

"He's a little bit sore today," Daboll said, adding Jones would be considered day to day for the Giants (1-4), who have lost three straight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daboll would not disclose the exact nature of the neck injury.

Tyrod Taylor, who played the final 12 minutes after Jones was hurt, would start if Jones cannot play against Buffalo (3-2). Tommy DeVito, who has never taken a snap in a regular-season game, is on the practice squad, and he would be next in line unless the Giants signed a veteran.

The Giants' injury report is long. Besides Jones, Daboll said left tackle Andrew Thomas, center John Michael Schmitz (shoulder), backup tackle Matt Peart (shoulder), tight end Darren Waller (groin), receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (knee), linebackers Micah McFadden (ankle) and Azeez Ojulari (ankle) also won't practice.

Star running back Saquon Barkley, who has missed the past three games, is expected to do more in practice this week, Daboll said.

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily .]

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share