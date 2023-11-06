Giants QB Daniel Jones confirmed to have torn ACL, ending his 2023 season
Daniel Jones' 2023 season is officially over.
The New York Giants quarterback suffered a torn ACL in the team's 30-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, head coach Brian Daboll announced Monday. The initial tests on Jones' right knee following Sunday's game caused the Giants to fear that he suffered a torn ACL, which an MRI later confirmed.
Jones suffered the injury on the first play of the second quarter. He went down awkwardly and untouched while dropping back to pass and then grabbed his knee. He might have injured it on the final play of the first quarter, going down on his own before Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby touched him down.
According to FOX's broadcast, Jones told running back Saquon Barkley that his knee went out on him. Jones was taken to the blue injury tent and replaced by Tommy DeVito. He later walked to the locker room with head trainer Ronnie Barnes.
Jones' injury is just the latest disappointing development for the Giants, who fell to 2-7 with Tuesday's loss. After signing a four-year, $160 million extension with New York in the offseason, Jones and the offense have struggled for the entirety of the season. The Giants have only scored more than 16 points in a game once this year, ranking dead last in total offense and scoring offense.
This also marks the second injury that Jones has suffered this season that will force him to miss multiple games. He injured his neck in Week 5, forcing him to miss the next three games before returning on Sunday. He completed 67.5 percent of his passes for 909 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions with a 70.5 passer rating. He also rushed for 206 yards and a touchdown.
Jones was also one of the most physically battered quarterbacks this season. He was sacked 30 times, which is the second-most among all quarterbacks despite missing three games and parts of two more.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
