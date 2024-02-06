National Football League
Giants hire former Titans defensive coordinator Shane Bowen to replace Wink Martindale
Published Feb. 6, 2024 6:02 p.m. ET

New York Giants coach Brian Daboll took his time interviewing defensive coordinators before choosing Shane Bowen.

Daboll formally hired Bowen on Tuesday, finding an experienced replacement for veteran coordinator Wink Martindale. The Giants and Martindale parted ways last month after Daboll fired two of Martindale’s defensive assistants.

Bowen spent the previous six seasons in Tennessee. The Titans promoted him to defensive coordinator in 2021 after he spent his first three years as the team’s outside linebacker’s coach.

Tennessee led the league this season in red zone scoring defense — allowing touchdowns on 37.7% of drives inside the 20-yard line — goal-to-go scoring (42.9%), and third down conversion rate in the red zone (23.4%).

During Bowen’s tenure as DC, the Titans allowed the fewest rushing yards in the NFL (89.7 yards a game) and allowed a league-low 3.70 yards per attempt.

Daboll interviewed at least eight candidates for the job before picking Bowen. The 37-year-old Bowen became available when head coach Mike Vrabel and his assistants were dismissed after the Titans finished 6-11 and last in the AFC South.

The Giants also hired another Titans assistant by naming former Tennessee offensive coordinator Tim Kelly as the team’s tight ends coach Tuesday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

