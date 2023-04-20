Giants GM: 'Nothing's changed' on Saquon Barkley contract
Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants are at a contract impasse, as the running back didn't sign the $10.1 million franchise tag which was placed on him on March 7. He's subsequently unable to be present for any organized team activities.
In a press conference on Thursday, Giants general manager Joe Schoen said that there's no update on where the two sides stand in negotiations.
"Nothing's changed since we've talked at the owners' meetings. Nothing's changed," Schoen said. "There's nothing new. I haven't talked to him."
After providing the context that failure to strike a deal with Barkley before the franchise-tag deadline was going to result in silent communication for the foreseeable future, Schoen expressed how he was unsure whether the star running back would be on the field for the Giants in Week 1 next season.
"You have to ask him, I don't know what his plan is," Schoen said. "I haven't talked to him in probably three weeks."
New York placed the franchise tag on Barkley after agreeing to a four-year, $160 million deal with quarterback Daniel Jones.
Barkley, 26, is coming off a resurgent season, one that saw the Giants go 9-7-1 and reach the NFC Divisional Round. He finished the regular season with 1,312 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns on 4.4 yards per carry. Barkley also totaled 338 receiving yards.
Prior to the 2022 campaign, Barkley missed four games in 2021 due to an ankle injury and averaged just 3.7 yards per carry in said season. He previously tore his ACL two games into the 2020 season and missed three games in 2019 due to an ankle injury. The Giants selected Barkley with the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He won 2018 Rookie of the Year honors.
Barkley is one of two players not present for the Giants, as defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence is holding out for a new contract. Lawrence, a Pro Bowler last season, is a free agent after the 2023 season.
