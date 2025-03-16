National Football League Raiders give new QB Geno Smith the extension he was looking for Updated Apr. 3, 2025 4:56 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Geno Smith has a new deal to go with his new team.

The Las Vegas Raiders and the veteran quarterback have agreed to a two-year, $85.5 million extension that includes $66.5 million guaranteed, according to FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz.

Smith, 34, was traded to the Raiders from the Seattle Seahawks for a 2025 third-round pick (No. 92 overall) in March. As Smith is entering the final year of his current deal, the Seahawks and Smith began extension negotiations, but Seattle wasn't willing to meet the quarterback's asking price, Schultz previously reported.

After the two sides quietly searched around for a trade, former Seahawks coach and new Raiders coach Pete Carroll jumped at the opportunity to land Smith. Las Vegas plans to make Smith its quarterback of the future, according to Schultz. The extension is certainly a strong indication of that.

Smith, who was taken by the New York Jets in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft, revived his career during his time with the Seahawks. First serving as Russell Wilson's backup for three seasons, Smith became the primary starter for the Seahawks in 2022. He won Comeback Player of the Year that season, leading the league in completion percentage (69.8) to go with 4,282 passing yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions to help Seattle make the playoffs.

Smith continued to play at a solid level over the last two years, although he was a bit turnover-prone in 2024. Despite winning a career-high 10 games, Smith threw 15 interceptions, which was third-most in the league. But he still had 4,320 passing yards and a 93.2 passer rating, further proving that his 2022 season wasn't a one-off.

Now, Smith might have to up that level of performance with the Raiders. He joins a Las Vegas team that went 4-13 in 2024, playing in a division where the other three teams reached the playoffs last season.

The trade for Smith is the splashiest move the Raiders have made this offseason, but they've been active. They added former Cincinnati Bengals standout guard Alex Cappa and ex-Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert, who both figure to play a role around Smith on offense. Defensively, they nabbed former Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Chinn and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White.

Smith isn't the only player the Raiders have given a rich extension to this offseason, either. They signed defensive end Maxx Crosby to a three-year, $106.5 million extension with $91.5 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history at the time of the deal.

Crosby spoke to Schultz after Smith agreed to his new extension and said, "I'm hyped. Geno's a baller and exactly what we needed for this team and organization. It starts with the work and commitment. The brotherhood. Now it's our time to prove that. Let's go win."

As the Raiders have their cornerstone players locked up, all eyes turn to the draft. Las Vegas holds the sixth overall pick and nine total selections in the 2025 NFL Draft.

