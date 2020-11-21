Our 60-Minute Drill For NFL Bettors

National Football League
Will the Chiefs (-8.5) and Raiders engage in a shootout that surpasses the week's highest over/under of 56.5? Can Philip Rivers and the Colts make a big statement as a slight home favorite against the Packers (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX)? Will Jared Goff and the Rams (+4) melt under the Monday night lights against Tom Brady and the Bucs?

Our NFL betting experts are here to provide those answers and tackle all your Week 11 gambling questions in Talk The Line: Q&A Edition, starting every Sunday at noon ET.

Join former NFL offensive lineman and FOX Sports gambling contributor Geoff Schwartz, FOX Sports gambling expert Jason McIntyre and additional guests as they fly through every game in rapid-fire fashion.

Our experts wil attempt to answer 60 questions in the final 60 minutes before kickoff, as they track late line movements and try to help you find winners, touching on everything from the weather to player props to the last-minute injury news.

You can get your questions in for this week's show by submitting them on Twitter using the hashtag #TalktheLine or by sending them along on Facebook. You'll also want to get regular updates on the show by joining our Facebook group.

And don't forget you can join Geoff and Jason each Monday and Thursday for Talk the Line with @FOXBet.

