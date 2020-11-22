National Football League
National Football League

A Super Week 11 As Fans Split $1 Million

2 hours ago

After a number of near misses over the past several weeks, the FOX Super 6 NFL Challenge has been won – and not just by one lucky fan.

A whopping 95 Super 6 players entered the final game in Sunday's content with a perfect slate, covering almost every outcome in the epic clash between the Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts on FOX.

And after the dust settled in the Colts overtime victory, eight players emerged to split the $1 million prize (pending verification of eligibility).

The winners also rode backup quarterbacks in Carolina and New Orleans to victory, as well a blowout of the Jaguars by the Steelers.

Think you have what it takes to take home next week's prize? Download the FOX Super 6 app now for a chance to win $100,000 for free in Week 12!

