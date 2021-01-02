National Football League What It's Like To Win Terry's Money 53 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 17 is upon us, and it offers up one final chance this regular season to hit the jackpot in FOX Bet's free to play Super 6 NFL contest and score $100,000 of Terry Bradshaw's money.

The most recent winners came in Week 15, when out of 1.3 million entries, five players went six-for-six in their picks to split the grand prize.

One of those winners, Ashley, won't be rooting for the Bears this time around, as they play her favorite team, the Packers, in a rivalry matchup with major playoff implications on the line for the Cheeseheads.

In Week 15, though, Ashley had the tough choice of picking Chicago to pull a 4-6 point victory over the Vikings. But as both franchises don't get along with Green Bay, it softened the blow. And of course, hitting the jackpot did too.

"My family is all Bears fans, so being a Packer fan in a Bears family can be fun at times ... I had to pick the Bears to beat the Vikings, but it was okay because the Packers and Vikings are also at odds, so picking the Bears actually helped me out this time."

And Ashley will be heading into Bears country soon, as she'll be using her earnings to visit her dad, who is undergoing treatment for cancer.

"The other plan for it is going up and visiting my family in Illinois. My dad was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year – he had cancer surgery, and I haven't be able to see him due to COVID."

And with all the tragedy that's happened this year, the money will be a much-welcomed bright spot for Ashley.

"It's been kind of a crummy year in 2020, so this was kind of a more positive way to end the year for all of us."

The final place the money will go toward is her wedding, as she recently got engaged to her fiancé, who is also an avid Super 6 player.

The couple love competing each week, and even playing the contest among friends, as it allows for the spirit of community that fans are lacking this year.

And for Ashley, that's the most important thing about making her picks having fun.

"Just have fun with it. Sometimes it can be fun to look through everybody's stats, but sometimes it can be fun to randomly pick stuff and see what happens. I randomly scrolled and I won."

