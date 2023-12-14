National Football League FOX Super 6 NFL contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Week 15 picks Published Dec. 14, 2023 10:14 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

What's better than watching the NFL? Winning free money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds this weekend with our new free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the NFL Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes. All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free. More importantly, real people do win! Contestants have already won $150,000 through the first 14 weeks.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks for Sunday's big games, I've got you covered.

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

Which quarterback will throw for the most PASSING YARDS?

Dak Prescott, Cowboys (six points); Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs (seven points); Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins (eight points); Josh Allen, Bills (nine points)

Prescott has thrown for 271 or more yards in seven of his past eight games, but I'm expecting a regression toward the mean against a desperate Buffalo team in a must-win setting.

Mahomes will have extra motivation after Sunday's debacle against the Bills, but it could be difficult to get it done through the air against a tough New England defense on the road.

Again, Buffalo pretty much needs to win out, meaning Josh Allen will have to be at his best against a Dallas secondary that, at times, has been susceptible to getting torched (see Week 13 against Seattle).

Prediction: Josh Allen

Order the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS from highest to lowest:

Buccaneers; Packers; Bears; Browns

Joe Flacco appears to still have the arm talent at age 38, so he will look to go over the top of Chicago's secondary to open things up.

Jordan Love and the Packers had a good stretch of games, so I consider the loss to the Giants a blip.

The Buccaneers have had issues on offense but have played better of late. The Bears intercepted four passes against Minnesota but managed only four field goals on Nov. 27.

Prediction: Browns, Packers, Buccaneers, Bears

NFL Rankings: Joe Flacco helps Browns enter the top 10?

Which running back will have the most RUSHING YARDS?

Saquon Barkley, Giants (five points); Bijan Robinson, Falcons (six points); Alvin Kamara, Saints (seven points); Tony Pollard, Cowboys (eight points)

Tommy DeVito has led the Giants to three straight wins, and having Barkley hammer the New Orleans defense will help DeVito stay comfortable in the pocket.

But for this question, Kamara should find seams to run against the Giants, who have the fourth-worst rushing defense in the NFL. I see him cracking the 100-yard barrier for the first time this season.

Prediction: Alvin Kamara

Order the receivers by who will have the most RECEIVING YARDS from highest to lowest:

DJ Moore, Bears; Travis Kelce, Chiefs; Stefon Diggs, Bills; CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys

Lamb is Prescott's go-to receiver, so I expect him to top the century mark against the Bills. He's racked up over 100 yards six times this season.

Diggs is Allen's guy, but he hasn't topped 100 yards over the past seven weeks. Could he be due for a breakout performance?

Kelce is Mahomes' security blanket, and with the Kansas City wide receivers not producing (only one WR has more than 25 catches), Taylor's man should rack up yards.

That said, I like Lamb to have the most receiving yards.

Prediction: Lamb, Kelce, Diggs, Moore

Which team will gain the most TOTAL YARDS from scrimmage?

Chiefs (worth six points); Texans (worth seven points); Saints (worth eight points); Bears (worth nine points)

It's looking more and more like Houston QB C.J. Stroud won't suit up this week. If Stroud doesn't play, Davis Mills will start at quarterback.

Since returning from injury, Justin Fields has led Chicago in rushing yards in the three games. That said, this is a tough matchup for him this week.

Mahomes & Co. should be motivated to get the offense back in sync after how last week's game ended, but New England hasn't allowed many points or yards over its past four games. Still, K.C. needs a good win badly and has to bounce back if it wants to keep up in the race to win the AFC.

Prediction: Chiefs

What will be the outcome of the Cowboys-Bills game?

Cowboys win, tie or lose by 2 points or fewer; Bills win by 3 points or more

This will be a good one.

Dallas' confidence is soaring after beating Philadelphia last week, the fifth win in a row for the Cowboys. That said, Dallas is 7-0 at home but just 3-3 on the road.

The Bills have failed to cover at home in their past five games against NFC opponents. But with Buffalo needing a win in pursuit of a wild-card spot, I like them to pull this one out.

Prediction: Bills win by 3 points or more

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: Bills 27, Cowboys 23

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

