National Football League FOX Super 6 NFL contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Week 11 picks Updated Nov. 17, 2023 3:47 p.m. ET

What's better than watching the NFL ? Winning free money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds this weekend with our new free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the NFL Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes. All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free. More importantly, real people do win ! Contestants have already won $100,000 through the first 10 weeks of the season.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks for Sunday's big games, I've got you covered.

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

Which wide receiver will have the most RECEIVING YARDS?

CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys (worth seven points); Tyreek Hill, Dolphins (eight points); Keenan Allen, Chargers (nine points); Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions (10 points)

I know Lamb has been ridiculous the last few weeks, but Dallas may be in a game where they blow out the Panthers, and he sits a good chunk of the second half.

Off the bye against the Raiders, look for Miami to go wild and Tyreek Hill to give his Offensive Player of the Year campaign a huge boost.

Prediction: Tyreek Hill

Order the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS from highest to lowest:

Chargers, Packers, Bears, Lions

The Lions should win a high-scoring game over the Bears, but look for the Bears to score more than either team in Green Bay. In that game, I like the Packers to pull the small upset over a terrible Chargers defense.



Prediction: Lions, Bears, Packers, Chargers

Which quarterback will complete the MOST PASSES?

Sam Howell, Commanders (five points); Justin Herbert, Chargers (six points); Dak Prescott, Cowboys (seven points); Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers (eight points)

Howell and Prescott may hit on some long passes and wind up with more yards, but Herbert is the call here. I expect the Chargers to throw a lot in lieu of runs. It's likely easier for Herbert to throw than hand off with his finger injury.

Prediction: Justin Herbert

Order the running backs by who will have the most RUSHING YARDS from highest to lowest:

Saquon Barkley, Giants; David Montgomery, Lions; Austin Ekeler, Chargers; Tony Pollard, Cowboys

The Panthers rush defense is lacking, and that could pave the way for Tony Pollard to have a huge day. The Giants can't throw, so Barkley will get a fair share of carries, maybe even in a wildcat set. Since I like Herbert to throw often, I’ll favor Montgomery over Ekeler.

Prediction: Pollard, Barkley, Montgomery, Ekeler

Which team will gain the most TOTAL YARDS from scrimmage?

49ers (five points); Cowboys (six points); Lions (seven points); Chargers (eight points)

The Lions offense has clicked on all cylinders in a controlled indoor environment. The biggest thing to help their offense is how bad their defense is. The fact the Lions defense gives up a bunch of yards and points means the offense has to keep attacking all game long. That's the type of game we’ll get here.

Prediction: Lions

What will be the outcome of the Buccaneers-49ers game?

Buccaneers win, tie or lose by 10 points or fewer; 49ers win by 11 points or more



The Niners let everyone know they are still a team to be reckoned with. I'd expect them to wear down Tampa’s defense and win by at least two touchdowns.

Prediction: 49ers to win by 11 or more

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score of the Buccaneers-49ers game?

Prediction: 49ers 31, Buccaneers 13

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

