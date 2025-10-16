FOX Super 6 Contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's NFL Week 7 Picks, Predictions

What's better than watching football? Watching football and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching Week 7 of the NFL season this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game .

How do you play? Enter the NFL FOX Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I've got you covered.

Read below for my thoughts on NFL Week 7.

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

1. Which player will have the MOST PASSING YARDS?

Dak Prescott, Patrick Mahomes, Jordan Love, Caleb Williams

Dak. We've seen Mahomes use his legs a lot this season, Jordan Love's 1,259 yards rank about in the middle of the pack and Williams is even lower. But Dak should have CeeDee back in the lineup, as well as targets in Pickens and Ferguson.

Prediction: Dak Prescott

2. Rank the teams by who will have the MOST POINTS SCORED (highest to lowest):

New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings

It looks like the Bears are starting to live up to the hype and the Saints are looking a little better than advertised. On the Philly front, it's time for the Eagles to put together another respectable game where they play four quarters on both sides of the ball, and this weekend could be where the magic happens.

Prediction: Eagles, Bears, Vikings, Saints

3. Which player will have the MOST SCRIMMAGE YARDS?

Josh Jacobs, Javonte Williams, Breece Hall, Justin Jefferson

I would go Josh Jacobs here, but he was limited in practice again this week, so the next best option is Javonte.

Prediction: Javonte Williams

4. How many COMBINED RUSHING YARDS will Jayden Daniels and Dak Prescott have?

0-39, 39-48, 48-54, 54-60+

This is a fun one. Dak hasn't been rushing quite as much as he has in years past. Jayden, on the other hand, has 176 yards on the season. Let's go somewhere in the middle.

Prediction: 48-54

5. Which of the following will occur?

Dak Prescott 2+ passing TDs, George Pickens 1+ receiving TD, Jayden Daniels 250+ passing yards, None

As I noted above, now that CeeDee is back, Prescott has Lamb, Pickens and Ferguson to target. And there have only been two games this season where he hasn't had at least two passing touchdowns.

Prediction: Dak Prescott 2+ passing TDs

6. What will be the outcome of "America’s Game of the Week"?

Washington Commanders win by 2 points or more OR Dallas Cowboys win, tie or lose by 1 point

Both squads are coming off losses, and as we know, these two are bitter NFC East foes. Expect this one to go down to the wire.

Prediction: Cowboys win, tie or lose by 1 point

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: Cowboys 27, Commanders 24

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .