FOX Super 6 Contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's NFL Week 6 Picks, Predictions

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching Week 6 of the NFL season this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the NFL FOX Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I've got you covered.

Read below for my thoughts on NFL Week 6.

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

1. Which QB will have the MOST PASSING YARDS?

Matthew Stafford, Dak Prescott, Daniel Jones, Sam Darnold

I can't get over how bad the Ravens defense has been this season, and now it gets to face the quarterback with the most passing yards in the NFL through five weeks. On top of that, the Rams have to be mad after that loss to the Niners last week. I'm not gonna overthink this one.

PREDICTION: Matthew Stafford

2. Rank the teams by who will have the MOST POINTS SCORED (highest to lowest):

Cowboys, Panthers, Cardinals, Colts

Dallas has a top-five offense — and a bottom-five defense — in football, but stop ignoring the Colts. In four wins this season, Indy has scored 33, 29, 41 and 40. That's a good offense.

PREDICTION: Colts, Cowboys, Panthers, Cardinals

3. Which player will have the MOST RECEIVING YARDS?

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Zay Flowers, Davante Adams, Marvin Harrison Jr.

Adams will be catching balls from Stafford, and Stafford will be throwing the ball against an abysmal and banged-up Baltimore defense.

PREDICTION: Davante Adams

4. How many total points will be scored in the Rams vs. Ravens game?

Probably a good amount by the Rams and not that many by the Ravens. Without Lamar Jackson, I just don't see this Baltimore offense being able to get going.

PREDICTION: 43-48

5. Which of the following will occur?

Rams score 30+ points

Ashton Jeanty 1+ TD

Travis Etienne 100+ rush yards

None

They keep giving me Rams questions, and I'm gonna keep drinking from that well. In their four losses, the Ravens have given up 41, 38, 37 and 44. How will they keep this Rams team under 30?

PREDICTION: Rams score 30+ points

6. What will be the outcome of this game?

Rams win by 8 points or more OR Ravens win, tie or lose by 7 points or fewer

The Ravens have put up 30 total points in the past two weeks combined, with Jackson missing a large chunk of the Chiefs game and missing all of last week. With him expected to miss this week as well, I see a blowout.

PREDICTION: Rams win by 8 points or more

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

PREDICTION: Rams 38, Ravens 16

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .