National Football League FOX Super 6 Contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's NFL Week 2 Picks, Predictions Published Sep. 11, 2025 12:59 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching Week 2 of the NFL season this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the NFL FOX Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I've got you covered.

Read below for my thoughts on NFL Week 2.

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

1. Which QB will have the MOST PASSING YARDS?

Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott, Jared Goff, Caleb Williams

Mahomes will go up against a stout Philly defense with a depleted receiving corps. Goff is still getting used to life without Ben Johnson, and Williams is getting acclimated to life alongside Johnson. Meanwhile, Prescott gets division rival New York at home.

Prediction: Dak Prescott

2. Rank the teams by who will have the MOST POINTS SCORED (highest to lowest):

Giants, Cowboys, Bears, Lions

The Giants offense is the only one of these four that proved essentially nothing in Week 1, but I don't believe them to be as bad as they might have looked. The Bears and Lions both struggled in losses, and Chicago is on the road against their head coach's former squad. That's gonna be a weird game. If Russell Wilson wants to hold on to his job, the Giants will have to show up this weekend in Dallas.

Prediction: Lions, Giants, Cowboys, Bears

3. Which player will have the MOST RECEIVING YARDS?

CeeDee Lamb, DK Metcalf, Amon-Ra St. Brown, A.J. Brown

I just keep coming back to this Cowboys-Giants matchup. Six Commanders players had over 20 yards receiving against the Giants last week, and this week, Lamb takes the field after a 110-yard receiving game against the Eagles last week, in a game where he had multiple drops.

Prediction: CeeDee Lamb

4. Predict Aaron Rodgers TOTAL PASSING YARDS vs. Seahawks:

0-149, 149-199, 199-239, 239-299+

Rodgers threw for 244 yards and four TDs in his Steelers debut, and now he gets to make his home debut in front of the Pittsburgh faithful. He looks comfortable, and appears to have a chip on his shoulder. Let's back him to have another big day.

Prediction: 239-299+ passing yards

5. Which of the following will occur?

Saquon Barkley 100+ rushing yds

Jalen Hurts rushing TD

Travis Kelce TD reception

NONE

Barkley had 100 rushing yards 14 times last season, including the playoffs. However, Hurts had 19 rushing TDs last season including the postseason, and he had two in Week 1, while rushing for more yards than Barkley.

Prediction: Jalen Hurts

6. What will be the outcome of this Super Bowl LIX rematch?

Eagles win by 2 points or more OR Chiefs Win, Tie, or Lose by 1 point

The Eagles crushed Kansas City in the Super Bowl 40-22, and now they will look to prove their dominance over a banged-up Chiefs team that is off to an 0-1 start. On the flip side, can K.C. afford to move to 0-2? The Chiefs are at home, and I have to assume they are looking for revenge.

Prediction: Chiefs Win, Tie, or Lose by 1 point

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: Chiefs 24, Eagles 23

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

