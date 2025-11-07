FOX Super 6 Contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's NFL Week 10 Picks, Predictions

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching Week 10 of the NFL season this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

1. Which of these teams will have the MOST PASSING YARDS this week?

Chicago Bears, New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens

Chicago has won five of its last six, and Caleb Williams has surpassed over 250 yards passing in four of those outings. He's yet to eclipse the 300-yard mark this season, but I think that changes against a Giants team that ranks in the bottom ten of the NFL in pass yards per game allowed.

PREDICTION: Bears

2. Which team defense will record the MOST QB SACKS this week?

Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams, Washington Commanders, New York Giants

Washington is one of ten teams to allow 24 sacks this season, and just lost Jayden Daniels for quite some time with an elbow injury. The Lions rank second in the league with 28 sacks, and Aidan Hutchinson is primed to feast an offensive line that is struggling. Take the Lions here.

PREDICTION: Lions

3. Which of the following will occur?

Davante Adams 1+ Receiving TD

Christian McCaffrey 1+ TD score

Jared Goff 2+ Passing TDs

NONE

Through the first nine weeks of the NFL season, no player in football is averaging more fantasy points per game than Christian McCaffrey (half-point PPR leagues). He's got eight total TDs this season and has scored in all but three games. Jared Goff throwing two scores is also a good option here.

PREDICTION: Christian McCaffrey

4. How many TOTAL SCRIMMAGE YARDS will the Lions have vs the Commanders?

0-315, 315-350, 350-385, 385-425

The Lions are the second-highest scoring team in the league at 29.9 points per game, and also average 364.9 scrimmage yards per game. The Commanders have also allowed 26 scrimmage TDs this season, one of seven teams to allow that many.

PREDICTION: 385-425

5. Rank the players by who will have the MOST RUSHING YARDS (highest to lowest):

Kyren Williams, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Alvin Kamara, Lamar Jackson

While Kamara has been the least productive of this group this season, he has by far the easiest matchup. Carolina has allowed 997 rushing yards this season, which is the sixth worst of all NFC teams. Williams and Jackson should follow him in the order.

PREDICTION: Alvin Kamara, Kyren Williams, Lamar Jackson, Jacory Croskey-Merritt

6. What will be the outcome of this NFC West battle on FOX?

Rams win by 5 points or more OR 49ers win, tie or lose by 4 points or fewer

With Brock Purdy still out the Rams rolling this season, I think Sean McVay's squad wins by a touchdown. With firepower like Puka Nacua, Kyren Williams and Davante Adams— expect Stafford to have a big day against a divisional rival.

PREDICTION: Rams win by 5 points or more

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

PREDICTION: Rams 27, 49ers 20

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .