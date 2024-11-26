National Football League FOX Super 6 contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's NFL Thanksgiving picks Updated Nov. 26, 2024 4:59 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching Thanksgiving Day of the 2024 NFL season with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the NFL Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I've got you covered.

Read below for my thoughts on Thanksgiving Day on FOX and the FOX Sports app .

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

1. Which QB will "CARVE UP" the opposing D with the MOST PASSING YARDS?

Jordan Love, Jared Goff, Tua Tagovailoa, Cooper Rush

Tagovailoa has been dealing since returning from a concussion a few weeks ago, but Goff has been dealing all season. Over the last three weeks, Goff has thrown for 921 yards total. And two of those games have been on the road. Thursday, he gets to return to his home dome against a division rival and put on a show for the fired-up Lions fans in attendance.

Prediction: Jared Goff

2. Order the teams by who will "FEAST" with the MOST POINTS scored (highest to lowest):

Bears, Cowboys, Dolphins, Packers

The Packers blasted an injured Niners squad last week. Now, they're at home for a second straight week against a middle-of-the-road Dolphins defense. Still, Miami is heating up at just the right time, with its playoff hopes in the balance. As for Dallas, it is coming off a huge divisional upset win and gets another division opponent, one that is struggling mightily, allowing 26.2 points per game over the last five.

Prediction: Dolphins, Cowboys, Packers, Bears

3. Which defense will provide the "STUFFING" by having the MOST SACKS?

Giants, Bears, Packers, Cowboys

Somewhat surprisingly, the Giants have the fifth-most sacks in the NFL (36). The Bears and Cowboys have 28, and the Packers have 27. Cooper Rush has been sacked seven times in the last three weeks. Let's not overthink it.

Prediction: Giants

4. Which WR will "ROAST" the opposing secondary with the MOST RECEIVING YARDS?

CeeDee Lamb, Malik Nabers, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Tyreek Hill

The quarterback situations for Lamb and Nabers are too inconsistent. St. Brown and Hill each have their starting guys under center, but once again, Detroit is at home, in that dome, and two of St. Brown's three 100-yard receiving games this year have come at Ford Field.

Prediction: Amon-Ra St. Brown

5. Order the RBs by who will "GOBBLE UP" the MOST RUSHING YARDS (highest to lowest):

Tyrone Tracy Jr., Jahmyr Gibbs, Josh Jacobs, De'Von Achane

You can run on Dallas. Like, a lot. The Cowboys have the second-worst rushing defense in the NFL (allowing 150.5 rushing yards per game), and assuming the Giants will focus on the ground game after making a quarterback switch, could Tracy Jr. have a big day? The rookie already has three 100-yard rushing games this seaosn, and there's a good chance he'll get his fourth.

Prediction: Tyrone Tracy Jr.

6. What will be the outcome of the FOX Thanksgiving Game 🦃?

Giants win, tie or lose by 4 points or more OR Cowboys win by 5 points or more

The Cowboys lost five in a row, then went on the road and upset division rival Washington last week. Who woulda thought? Meanwhile, New York has lost six in a row, with few positive signs in sight.

Prediction: Cowboys win by 5 points or more

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: Cowboys 27, Giants 17

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

