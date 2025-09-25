National Football League FOX Super 6 Contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's NFL Dublin Game Picks, Predictions Published Sep. 26, 2025 3:53 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching the Dublin Game in Week 4 of the NFL season this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game .

How do you play? Enter the NFL FOX Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I've got you covered.

Read below for my thoughts on the Dublin Game between Pittsburgh and Minnesota.

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

1. Which QB will have MORE PASSING YARDS?

Aaron Rodgers, Carson Wentz

The Brian Flores defense always has the potential to shut down the opposition, and despite getting five turnovers from the Patriots in Week 3, Rodgers only put up 139 passing yards for the Steelers. I think Flores works his magic this week in limiting the Steelers' passing game.

PREDICTION: Carson Wentz

2. Rank the following by who will have the MOST TOTAL YARDS (rush + rec):

Kenneth Gainwell, Jordan Addison, Jaylen Warren, Jordan Mason

Warren has been one of the game's top dual-threats this season, with 132 rushing yards and 142 receiving yards. To be frank, none of the other names have put up nearly as impressive numbers in both categories. Addison is a wild card, considering this will be his first game of the season. Do the Vikings look to get him up to speed from the jump?

PREDICTION: Warren, Addison, Mason, Gainwell

3. Which player will have the MOST RECEPTIONS?

Justin Jefferson, DK Metcalf, Jonnu Smith, T.J. Hockenson

Shockingly, Jefferson only has 12 receptions through three games. Still, he's alongside Ja'Marr Chase as the best receiver in the NFL, and it's hard to pick against him.

PREDICTION: Justin Jefferson

4. Which of the following will occur?

Aaron Rodgers 2+ TD passes

Carson Wentz 2+ TD passes

T.J. Watt 1+ sacks

None

Watt has two sacks in three weeks, but I'm looking at him to have a big game in Week 4. Wentz isn't immobile, but he's not football's gift to mobility. Watt gets his motor going.

PREDICTION: T.J. Watt 1+ sacks

5. Predict Justin Jefferson’s total receiving yards vs. PIT:

Jefferson does not have a 100-yard receiving game to his name this season, reaching 81 yards in Week 2 and 75 yards in Week 3. With Addison back in the fold, maybe things open up for Jettas a little bit?

PREDICTION: 99-120+

6. What will be the outcome of this Dublin, Ireland showdown?

Vikings win by 3 points or more OR Steelers win, tie or lose by 2 points or fewer

I'm just not sold on the Steelers. They barely beat the Jets, lost to Seattle at home, and eked past a mistake-prone Pats team last week. I think Kevin O'Connell can make Carson Wentz work.

PREDICTION: Vikings win by 3 points or more

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

PREDICTION: Vikings 30, Steelers 20

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

