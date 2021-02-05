FOX Sports on-air talent make their Super Bowl LV predictions
Old School versus New School. The GOAT versus the biggest threat to his throne. No matter the outcome, Super Bowl LV will be one for the history books.
Truly, a heavyweight clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offers plenty of storylines that make Super Bowl LV must-see TV, as detailed by Colin Cowherd on Friday's edition of "The Herd."
"If [Patrick] Mahomes wins, it's about so many things. It's about him becoming a top-10 quarterback of all time. It's about him going MVP, Super Bowl, Super Bowl in three years.
"For Tom Brady? He wins, you know what we say on Monday? He stuck it to Belichick."
So who will lift the Lombardi Trophy this year?
FOX Sports' superstar cast of on-air talent have made their predicitons for one of the most exciting Super Bowl matchups in recent memory.
The picks are in. We'll see how they fare on Sunday.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
Shannon Sharpe
Nick Wright: Chiefs blowout
Colin Cowherd: Chiefs 31, Buccaneers 24
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
Skip Bayless: Buccaneers 23, Chiefs 20
Stay tuned for more predictions!