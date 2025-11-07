National Football League
'FOX NFL Sunday' Continues Tradition of Honoring Veterans Day, U.S. Armed Forces
Updated Nov. 7, 2025 6:38 p.m. ET

A time-honored tradition of remembering and celebrating the men and women who served in the U.S. Armed Forces will continue this Sunday. 

FOX Sports will have a two-hour special edition of "Fox NFL Sunday" in honor of Veterans Day, which includes NFL insider Jay Glazer appearing live from Washington, D.C., at the Veterans Day Parade. 

The rest of the "NFL Fox Sunday" crew – including Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Rob Gronkowski, Charissa Thompson, Charles Woodson and Julian Edelman – will be joined by hundreds of veterans and active duty service members from the FOX Sports Studios lot in Los Angeles.

Sunday's show will include NFL reporter Tom Rinaldi's inspiring story about the journey of Phil McConkey, who went from Navy pilot to Super Bowl champion. Other highlights and guests include: 

  • U.S. Army veteran Jake Norotsky and how coaching a local high school football team has aided him in overcoming PTSD;
  • Highly decorated Army Special Forces combat veteran Jay Collins and the pivotal decision he made defending our country;
  • A tribute honoring former NFL players who served in the Armed Forces and paid the ultimate price;
  • Q&A with Medal of Honor recipient Earl Plumlee;
  • A look back at past "NFL Fox Sunday" Veterans Day shows.

Previously, FOX Sports has saluted troops from Naval Base San Diego (2024), the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado (2023), Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar (2022), the U.S. Naval Academy-Annapolis (2021), Marine Corps Air Station Miramar-San Diego (2020), U.S. Military Academy-West Point (2019), Fort Benning (2018 and 2014), Naval Station Norfolk (2017), Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (2015), Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan (2009), and the USS Harry S. Truman in the Mediterranean Sea (2000).

The show will then be followed by an NFL doubleheader featuring five games on the Week 10 schedule, highlighted by "America's Game of the Week," which will see the Rams take on the 49ers in a key NFC West clash. 

NFL on FOX – Sunday, Nov. 9

1:00 PM ET

New York Giants vs. Chicago Bears

New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers

Baltimore Ravens vs. Minnesota Vikings

4:25 PM ET

Detroit Lions vs. Washington Commanders

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers

