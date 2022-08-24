Former Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin retiring from NFL

National Football League
3 hours ago

Shaquem Griffin is hanging up his cleats — but his incredible story is far from finished, particularly in the NFL

The former Seattle Seahawks linebacker, who in 2018 became the first player with one hand to be drafted in the modern era, announced his retirement Wednesday via a feature in The Players' Tribune. 

Griffin isn't leaving the game of football completely, however. The 27-year-old recently signed on to work for the league's NFL Legends Community, which involves assisting and mentoring current and former players in multiple capacities, including mental health.

"It's a resource to provide guidance and support to players in whatever they might be going through or trying to achieve, including assisting with community service initiatives," Griffin wrote.

The endeavor is the last part of what Griffin deems "Plan A," which was to go to college, get an education and make a positive impact on the world. 

"Plan B" was to play in the NFL.

Griffin spent three seasons with the Seahawks, who selected him in the fifth round out of the University of Central Florida. Playing alongside twin brother and cornerback Shaquill, the reserve LB appeared in 46 games for Seattle and tallied 25 tackles. His biggest highlight was a sack of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the 2019 divisional round. Griffin sat out last year after being released by the Dolphins before the season. 

In Wednesday's piece, he noted that although he subsequently worked out for several teams and received calls to try out for others, he would only want to play with Shaquill, who's now with the Jaguars.

"We've always said, ‘We live through each other,’" Griffin wrote about his brother. "That won't change. I'm still with you, living through you every time you take the field. 

"So keep ballin' out. Keep living that dream. We've been told countless times, and it's still humbling every time I hear it, that there should be a movie about our journey together, and what we've been through, together, always inseparable. Maybe that day will come sooner than later," he wrote. "But until then, I'm gonna go build something new so I can do what Dad always told us to do: leave the world a better place than when we found it.

"On to Plan A."

