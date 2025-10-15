National Football League
Former Players React to Tua Tagovailoa's Comments: 'They Don't Respect Tua'
National Football League

Former Players React to Tua Tagovailoa's Comments: 'They Don't Respect Tua'

Updated Oct. 15, 2025 3:25 p.m. ET
Ralph Vacchiano
Ralph Vacchiano
NFL Reporter

Tua Tagovailoa’s decision to complain to the media that his teammates were showing up late to players-only meetings didn’t seem to go over well inside his own locker room.

It went over even worse with former players on the outside.

The Miami Dolphins quarterback was roundly blasted by former NFL players for airing his team’s dirty laundry in public, including by at least one former teammate. Former Denver Broncos receiver DaeSean Hamilton, who was on the Dolphins practice squad in 2022, took to social media to call out Tagovailoa’s hypocrisy, claiming "the starting QB…was late to the first team meeting during my 3 seconds on the Dolphins."

That was far from the worst of it, though. Two former NFL players, LeSean McCoy and Emmanuel Acho, tore into Tagovailoa on the YouTube talk show Speakeasy

"I hated it. I truly did," McCoy said. "I just feel like for Tua, it was soft. If you’ve got a problem with your players, address them. You tell it to the media now everybody in that locker room has to answer to who’s not coming to the player meeting.  You’re the quarterback.

"I look at guys like a Baker Mayfield. People are going to show up to only player meetings because they respect him. They don’t respect Tua. They don’t respect him because you do stuff like this."

ADVERTISEMENT

Acho added that this controversy would mark the end for both Tagovailoa and head coach Mike McDaniel in Miami. He even tweeted the Dolphins "have to fire their coaches" now.

"It’s over because of Tua Tagovailoa," Acho said. "Tua, you don’t realize, you just shot a bullet, but that joint came right back at you. If players don’t show up to a players-only meeting, it’s because they don’t respect the leader. And the leader of the team is the quarterback. 

"They’re not showing up because they don’t respect you, Tua. They’re not showing up because they don’t believe in you Tua. The players not showing up to a players-only meeting is an indictment on you, Tua."

Former NFL tackle Andrew Whitworth seemed to agree.

"Woof. That’s on you, bud," Whitworth wrote in a social media post. 

Ralph Vacchiano is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. He spent six years covering the Giants and Jets for SNY TV in New York, and before that, 16 years covering the Giants and the NFL for the New York Daily News. Follow him on Twitter at @RalphVacchiano.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Sorry, NFL: Chiefs Still Look Like Best Team in Professional Football

Sorry, NFL: Chiefs Still Look Like Best Team in Professional Football

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 World Series Image 2025 World Series
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes