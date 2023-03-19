National Football League
Former Eagles guard Isaac Seumalo inks three-year, $24M deal with Steelers

Published Mar. 19, 2023 9:56 p.m. EDT

The Pittsburgh Steelers are bolstering their offensive line by signing Super Bowl champion and former Philadelphia Eagles guard Isaac Seumalo to a three-year, $24 million deal, per multiple sources.

Seumalo, a third-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Oregon State, spent the first seven seasons of his professional career in Philadelphia. He started all 17 regular-season games last season for the Eagles, along with the team's three playoff matchups, including Super Bowl LVIII.

In 1,135 offensive snaps for the Eagles last season, the 29-year-old allowed just one sack and received a 75.2 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, which was better than any of Pittsburgh's primary linemen last season.

Seumalo was one of the Eagles' 19 unrestricted free agents heading into this offseason. The future of Seumalo was largely dependent on the return of center Jason Kelce. Since Kelce announced that he will indeed be returning to Philly for the 2023-24 season, it was highly likely that Seumalo would sign with another team.

Seumalo checked in at No. 31 on the FOX Sports top 2023 NFL free-agents rankings.

Analysis From FOX Sports' free-agent rankings:

He proved his worth after two injury-plagued seasons in Philadelphia, starting all 17 games and excelling as both a run- and pass-blocker. Seumalo's future with the Eagles may depend on whether center Jason Kelce returns.



Seumalo, a seven-year NFL veteran, dealt with two injury-filled seasons prior to 2022. 

In 2020, he was limited to nine games after starting the year on injured reserve. Then, Seumalo played just the first three games of the 2021-22 campaign due to a season-ending Lisfranc injury.

