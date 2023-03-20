National Football League Former Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz reportedly signs with Texans Updated Mar. 20, 2023 6:51 p.m. EDT share facebook twitter reddit link

Dalton Schultz is leaving the Dallas Cowboys, but he is remaining in the Lone Star State.

The tight end has agreed to a one-contract deal with the Houston Texans, the NFL Network reported Monday. Schultz's deal with the Texans will reportedly be worth $9 million.

Schultz has been one of the better tight ends in the NFL over the last few seasons. In 2021, he had 78 receptions for 808 yards and eight touchdowns, ranking in the top five for tight ends in each category. He took a bit of a step back in 2022, but still finished with 57 receptions for 577 yards and five touchdowns.

The 26-year-old has spent his entire career with the Cowboys, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2018 draft. Dallas placed the franchise tag on Schultz following the 2021 season but opted to place the franchise tag on Tony Pollard this offseason.

Coincidentally, Schultz is the second player to swap teams within the state of Texas within the last two days. The Texans traded Brandin Cooks to the Cowboys for a pair of draft picks on Sunday as Dallas was looking to add another dependable receiver alongside CeeDee Lamb.

While Houston traded its top receiver, it has made some other moves to help solidify its offensive unit as it might select a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick. It signed left tackle Laremy Tunsil to an extension on Sunday and agreed to terms on a deal with former Bills running back Devin Singletary.

Schultz ranked No. 19 in Fox Sports' top 50 NFL free agency rankings.

